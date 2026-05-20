Perfect way to discover new fragrances without the expense

The Sentier Set, a £25 perfume discovery box, provides a great opportunity to try different scents without committing to a full-size purchase. Featuring five star ratings, the luxury niche fragrance house's story-led perfumes, inspired by memories and personal journeys, are designed to feel distinctive, layered, and emotionally expressive. The Sentier Set sets the standard with its mix of fresh, floral, warm, and bold fragrances, and its £25 digital gift card redeemable towards a full-size purchase.

An affordable perfume discovery set , proving to be an ingenious way to discover new fragrances, is available for only £25. The Sentier Set invites shoppers to try ten of the luxury perfumery's fragrances at home before deciding on their favorite - with a free £25 digital gift card to put towards it.

This set offers a great introduction to the brand, whose unique blends, zero labels, and plenty of personality have captivated fragrance lovers' attention. Featuring ten 1.5ml fragrances and designed to capture a memory or transport you to a specific place, the Sentier Set's scents are story-led and emotionally expressive. Each scent is meant to be distinctive, layered, and emotionally expressive, making it perfect for those looking for a stunning new fragrance without committing to a blind purchase.

With £25 store credit to put towards a full-size bottle, the Sentier Set has already been praised for its quality and affordability, with shoppers impressed by the premium scents





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Sentier Set Perfume Discovery Set Luxury Niche Fragrance House Story-Led Perfumes Inspired By Memories Places And Personal Journeys

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