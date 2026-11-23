Perez receives 13 years for abusing a disabled patient in Rock County, Wisconsin. The victim, who has autism, was beaten with a weighted doll by his caregiver.

Andrea Perez has been sentenced to serve 13 years in prison for the systematic abuse of an adult patient with disabilities under her care in Rock County, Wisconsin. The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of patient abuse and five counts of abusing an individual at risk in August, leading to the recent sentencing by Rock County Circuit Court judges. Once her incarceration concludes, Perez must also serve an additional nine years of extended supervision as part of her legal sentence.

Violent Abuse Documented By Investigators

The investigation into Andrea Perez began in January when members of the Rock County Sheriff's Office reviewed video footage that captured her striking an adult patient with disabilities. After authorities became aware of the initial abuse, detectives discovered more than a dozen videos documenting similar acts of violence against the victim. The Rock County District Attorney's Office stated that the footage showed Perez striking and pushing the man repeatedly while she was also seen twisting his ear and beating him with a hard plastic weighted baby doll. Prosecutors described the doll as the victim's favorite toy, making the choice of weapon particularly malicious.

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Victim Has Significant Autism And Delays

Law enforcement identified the victim as an adult male who suffers from significant autism and developmental delays. He possesses an approximate cognitive level similar to that of a 1-year-old child, leaving him entirely dependent on his caregivers. Family members initially believed the victim remained calm around Andrea Perez because they shared a special connection, but prosecutors later revealed that his subdued state was actually a result of the abuse and an instilled sense of fear. The victim has no ability to defend himself, making him an extremely vulnerable target for predatory behavior.

Judicial And Victim Sentences For Crime

During the hearing, Judge Grubb addressed Perez directly, stating that her treatment of the victim was evil and that her actions took away whatever little joy the man had. Grubb noted that there was no single bad day or moment of weakness, but rather a pattern of multiple incidents per day over several weeks. The victim's mother presented a letter to the court, writing that Perez had stolen her trust, peace of mind, and faith in humanity after the way she tortured her child. The mother emphasized that the abuse destroyed the family's sense of security and safety.

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Defense Claims Stress And Prosecution Demands Time

Andrea Perez's defense attorney argued during the proceedings that her violent treatment of the victim was a result of stress rather than malicious intent. Despite this argument, the state requested a sentence of 24 years in prison to reflect the severity of the crimes. The defense requested that she simply serve probation time instead of incarceration. The judges ultimately rejected the defense's plea for leniency, ordering the 13-year prison term to ensure justice for the vulnerable individual who could not speak for himself.

Similar Cases Of Abuse Reported Nationwide

This sentencing comes amidst a broader national conversation regarding caregiver abuse and the protection of vulnerable adults. In a separate incident in West Virginia, Courtney Crites was arrested on Friday, January 9, after an investigation by a local child advocacy center. Crites allegedly hurt a young boy by beating him with a wooden paddle she referred to as the attitude adjuster. Similarly, a woman in Miami, Florida, was arrested for allegedly beating her autistic son for kissing a classmate's cheek during school, resulting in visible injuries that were noted by teachers.