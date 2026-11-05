Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Disturbing TikTok Livestream Self-Harm Incident

Bodycam footage reveals the harrowing aftermath of Perez Hilton's August 4 crisis in Miami, where the blogger was found injured during a live stream.

Harrowing bodycam footage has emerged documenting the severe medical emergency involving celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. The incident occurred on August 4 in Miami, Florida, where the 48-year-old influencer was hospitalized after a disturbing live broadcast on TikTok appeared to depict self-harm.

Mechanism Of Emergency Response And Police Action

The sequence of events began when Hilton started filming a live video on the social media platform TikTok. The stream lasted approximately 15 minutes before the site's moderation team intervened to stop the feed. Following reports from concerned viewers and the platform itself, Miami Dade County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the celebrity's residence.

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Upon arrival, first responders discovered Hilton inside his home after multiple calls for service indicated a potential self-harm situation. The newly obtained bodycam video, most of which has been redacted for privacy, shows emergency medical technicians pulling a stretcher up to the property. By this time, the blogger was already inside the apartment, requiring immediate physical intervention by emergency personnel.

The footage captures the moment medical staff entered the bathroom where Hilton was located. He was found by his sister, Barbara Lavandeira, naked and covered in blood while holding a box cutter. The scene was chaotic, with blood visible on the walls of the apartment as EMTs worked to secure the area and prepare the injured man for transport.

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Family Positions And Prior Crisis Indicators

Barbara Lavandeira, who lives with Hilton and cares for his children, provided critical context to the 911 operators during the incident. She stated that her brother had been unusually quiet on the day of the broadcast and had refused to exit the bathroom. When she finally unlocked the door, she found him in a severe state of distress, leading her to flee the residence with the children to ensure their safety.

Lavandeira informed police that Hilton was armed with a box cutter and had previously been evaluated for suicidal tendencies the week prior. She told dispatchers that her brother was having a meltdown and was covered in blood but remained awake in the bathroom. Her statement emphasized that she stepped out of the house solely because she had his three young children with her at the time.

The crisis was not an isolated event, as police reports indicate Hilton had sought help for suicidal thoughts just days before the August 4 incident. His sister had taken him to a hospital for assistance during that earlier episode, highlighting a recent deterioration in his mental health that culminated in the traumatic livestream event.

Medical Consequences And Current Recovery Status

Following the intervention, Hilton was transported to a hospital where he was treated for lacerations and an overdose. He was placed under Florida's Baker Act, a state law allowing for the temporary and involuntary hold of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. His family later confirmed that he suffered significant blood loss and sustained multiple broken bones during the ordeal.

The medical toll was severe, requiring Hilton to spend over a month in the hospital receiving intensive psychiatric care. After his initial stabilization, he transitioned to a residential treatment facility in September, where he is expected to remain for several more weeks or longer to continue his recovery process.

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During this critical phase of his health journey, Hilton has been restricted from using a phone or laptop. His communication with friends and family has been limited to support his treatment and ensure his safety while he undergoes professional psychological care and rehabilitation.

Impact On Family And Future Custody Arrangements

The incident has had immediate implications for Hilton's household, particularly regarding the care of his three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, eight. His family confirmed that the children are currently living in Miami under the temporary custody of their grandmother, Teresita Lavandeira.

The grandmother has stepped in to care for the children full-time during this unexpected chapter in the family's life. Relatives stated that the children remain together, safe, and doing well under her supervision, providing a stable environment while their father focuses on his health.

A statement from Hilton's family emphasized that he is alive, receiving necessary help, and surrounded by supportive individuals who desire his full recovery. The family indicated that his health and well-being are currently the most important priorities, overshadowing other public concerns regarding his past controversies or online presence.