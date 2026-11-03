Perez Hilton Family Reveals Recovery Update After Self-Harm Livestream Crisis

The family of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shares a new health update three months after his self-harm livestream, detailing his progress through partial hospitalization.

The family of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has provided a significant update on the public figure's health and recovery journey, marking three months since the traumatic incident that sparked global concern. The message, released on Tuesday, November 3, confirms that the internet personality is making steady progress through structured mental health care. The family expressed deep gratitude to the public for their continued support during this difficult period.

Recent Recovery Progress and Treatment

The latest statement from the Hilton family clarifies that Perez has transitioned into a partial hospitalization program, known as PHP. This phase of treatment began in October and is being conducted while he resides in supportive housing. The family emphasized that this structure allows him to continue receiving necessary mental health care and professional support in a stable environment. This development marks a critical step forward in his long-term recovery strategy.

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Initial Crisis and Police Intervention

The current recovery phase follows a disturbing event involving a TikTok livestream where Perez appeared to engage in acts of self-harm. Miami-Dade Police confirmed they responded to calls regarding an individual live-streaming these acts on social media. Officers were dispatched to Hilton's home due to suspicions of a possible suicide attempt. The situation required immediate medical intervention as Hilton underwent surgery to address significant blood loss.

Hospitalization Timeline and Family Support

After initial surgery, Perez remained in the hospital before being moved to an inpatient facility for further stabilization. An earlier update shared on Sunday, August 16, highlighted that he was hospitalized and able to spend time with family during approved visits. This period included a special evening celebrating his mother's 73rd birthday. The family noted that this time was vital for emotional connection and support during the initial crisis.

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Family Perspective on Mental Health Recovery

The Hilton family has been open about the complexity of mental health crises, noting that their experience has been a profound learning process. They acknowledged that they initially underestimated the time, care, and support required for full recovery. Through conversations with others who have faced similar challenges, the family has learned that overcoming the initial crisis is just the beginning. They are now focused on taking things one step at a time, without adhering to a rigid or one-size-fits-all timeline.

Impact on Family and Children

Despite the severity of the situation, the family report that the children are doing well and maintaining their normal routines. They are staying busy with school, activities, and everyday life, having recently enjoyed a fun Halloween. The parents expressed that seeing their children smile and enjoy being kids has been especially meaningful after the traumatic events. They continue to request privacy to allow Perez the space he needs for healing.