Perez Hilton has been discharged from the hospital following a severe mental health episode in August. New photos show the celebrity blogger recovering at home in Miami with his family.

Entertainment personality Perez Hilton has been discharged from a medical facility after a three-month inpatient stay triggered by a severe mental health crisis in August. The 48-year-old celebrity blogger, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was released late last week and returned to his residence in Miami, Florida, marking the first time he has been seen publicly since the disturbing incident.

New photographs obtained by the Daily Mail capture Hilton walking outside his home and visiting a local park, appearing to be in good spirits. He was observed wearing eclectic attire, including shorts, a T-shirt featuring Kim Kardashian, yellow sunglasses, and a safari hat. Family sources indicate that he is currently relying on prayer, reading, and daily visits with his three children as he begins the process of rebuilding his life and preparing for a professional comeback.

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The August Mental Health Crisis Explained

The incident that led to Hilton's hospitalization occurred on August 4, when he was involuntarily admitted to a facility under Florida's Baker Act. This legal provision allows for the temporary, involuntary detention of individuals experiencing a mental health crisis to ensure their safety and that of others. Prior to his admission, Hilton had been livestreaming to his online audience in a state of severe distress.

During the broadcast, disturbing footage was captured showing Hilton naked, covered in blood, and repeatedly harming himself with a butcher's knife. The severity of the self-inflicted injuries required extensive medical intervention, including psychiatric care and surgeries to address dozens of deep cuts across his arms, face, and torso. Sources report that he received hundreds of stitches during his initial hospital stay.

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Family Custody and Recovery Progress

In the immediate aftermath of the August 4 incident, Hilton's three children-Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8-were separated from him. They were at home when the episode began and were rushed to safety by Hilton's sister. His mother, Teresita Lavandeira, was granted temporary legal custody of the children on August 18 to ensure their stability while Hilton underwent treatment.

Hilton initially required psychiatric clearance before being allowed to see his children, and early visits were supervised by mental health professionals or approved family members. However, his progress has allowed for increased family interaction. In October, he transitioned to a partial hospitalization program while living in supportive housing, during which he celebrated his mother's 73rd birthday with his children and spent Halloween with them in costume.

Current Status and Professional Outlook

Recent observations suggest that Hilton's physical wounds have healed significantly, with only faint scars visible on his arms and hands. A family source stated that he is feeling positive, happy to be out of the hospital, and is actively participating in his recovery. He is currently undergoing therapy, taking prescribed medication, and filling his days with reading books, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

The source cautioned that while his condition has improved, there is still a long road ahead. Hilton is working to develop a stable routine and is avoiding negative influences or dark news to preserve his peace of mind. Professionally, it is understood that Hilton had been struggling to secure lucrative work prior to the incident, with reality show pitches failing to progress beyond initial stages.

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As Hilton reintegrates into daily life, he is navigating the emotional weight of his recent experiences. He has expressed feeling slightly overwhelmed by being out in the world again, but remains focused on healing and maintaining a positive outlook. His immediate priority is to care for himself and maintain a strong bond with his children as he moves forward.