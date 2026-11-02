Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 Premiere Date and Cast Details

Disney+ confirms Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 premieres November 20, 2026. The new season adapts The Titan's Curse with returning cast members.

Disney Plus and Hulu have officially announced that Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 will premiere on November 20, 2026. The streaming platforms confirmed that two new episodes will be available on the launch date, establishing a weekly release schedule for the highly anticipated third installment of the popular fantasy series.

Premiere Schedule and Episode Release

The first batch of episodes drops on November 20, 2026, followed by two additional episodes each subsequent week. This structured rollout ensures a steady stream of content for fans throughout the winter months. The final episodes of the season are scheduled to arrive on December 11, 2026, concluding the narrative arc established in this year-long broadcast window.

Also read Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 Trailer Revealed Ahead of November 20 Premiere

Plot Based on The Titans Curse Novel

This season is directly adapted from The Titan's Curse, which is the third novel in Rick Riordan's original book series. The official synopsis reveals that Percy Jackson realizes he would be lost without Annabeth Chase after completing two epic quests together. When Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her.

The mission requires Percy to free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover Underwood by his side, Percy joins unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences. The stakes are raised significantly as the characters face threats that endanger both the mortal world and Mount Olympus.

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Cast Returns and New Additions

Logan Lerman returns as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The ensemble cast expands with significant additions including Jennifer Beals as Demeter and Hubert Smielecki as Apollo. Other notable cast members include Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer, Levi Chrisopulos, and Olive Abercrombie.

The trailer highlights an uneasy alliance between Percy and Thalia Grace to save children who do not yet know they are half-bloods. Viewers are introduced to the children of Hades, Nico and Bianca di Angelo, whose rescue mission becomes central to the plot. Luke's forces capture Annabeth during these events, leaving Percy more determined than ever to take down his former ally.

War Between Gods and Titans Explained

The narrative premise centers on an impending war between the gods and the Titans. Percy states in the trailer that survival depends on joining forces against this common enemy. The conflict escalates as the team attempts to rescue the siblings while facing opposition from powerful antagonists.

The storyline explores themes of loyalty and sacrifice as Percy navigates complex relationships with other demigods. The tension builds as characters realize the gravity of the prophecy they must fulfill. The visual effects and action sequences promise to deliver on the high expectations set by previous seasons.