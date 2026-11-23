The Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians breaks its own franchise history with a 97% audience score in Season 3, surpassing previous installments and tying with perfect critic ratings.

The Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson has achieved a historic milestone by securing a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 3, shattering the franchise's previous records. This remarkable rating for the third installment, which adapts Rick Riordan's novel The Titan's Curse , marks the highest audience approval the series has ever received since its premiere in December 2023. The score is based on more than 250 verified user ratings, demonstrating a significant surge in viewer satisfaction compared to earlier seasons.

Breaking Franchise History with Higher Scores

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 currently holds the top spot in the show's history, vastly outperforming the audience ratings of its predecessors. The first season concluded with a 79% audience score, while the second season saw a modest improvement, reaching 85%. The current 97% figure represents a substantial leap in quality perception among viewers, indicating that the latest episodes are resonating more deeply with the fanbase than any prior content. This achievement is particularly notable because it has been reached in only a few days, suggesting a sustained momentum that could grow as more episodes air.

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Strong Critical Reception Matches Perfect Score

In addition to the overwhelming audience approval, critics have also embraced the new season with equal enthusiasm. The series currently maintains a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, derived from 15 professional reviews. This ties Season 3 with Season 2 for the highest critical rating in the franchise's history, earning the Certified Fresh distinction. Reviewers have specifically praised the show's expanded world-building, the nuanced development of character arcs, and the heightened focus on the supernatural elements that define the mythology.

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Focus on Characters and Demigod Powers

Viewer feedback highlights a renewed emphasis on character development and the restoration of Percy Jackson 's demigod abilities, which some felt were muted during the second season. Critics and audiences alike have noted that the introduction of Thalia Grace at the end of Season 2 has effectively laid the groundwork for the larger narrative unfolding in The Titan's Curse . The current episodes allow the protagonist to explore his powers more fully, adding excitement and action that fans have been eager to see. This focus on internal character dynamics and external threats has created a more engaging and immersive experience for the audience.

Real-World Impact and Future Episode Releases

The success of the first two episodes of Season 3 is shaping the ongoing release schedule and viewer anticipation for the remainder of the series. New episodes are released two at a time every Friday, with a total of eight episodes comprising the season. With six episodes still remaining, the high current scores suggest that the positive reception could easily be maintained or even increased as the season progresses toward its conclusion over the next three weeks. The strong start indicates that Disney+ has successfully captured the essence of the third novel, setting a high bar for future installments in the franchise.