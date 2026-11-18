Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 debuts with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Read about the cast, plot, and critical reception of the new adaptation.

Disney Plus has secured a perfect critical reception with the debut of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, which holds a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. This milestone marks a significant turning point for the franchise as the series adapts the third novel, The Titan's Curse, for the very first time on screen. The show has successfully surpassed the poor reception of earlier film adaptations by delivering a highly acclaimed television experience. Only five reviews have been aggregated so far, meaning the score may shift as more critics contribute their assessments.

Critical Reception And Review Highlights

Early critics have praised the expanded scope and deeper character exploration in the new season. El Kuiper from Screen Rant awarded the episodes an eight out of ten rating, describing the season as more ambitious in its visuals, duels, and plotlines. She noted that the narrative expands beyond Percy to include Annabeth, Thalia, Grover, Nico, Luke, Artemis, and Zoë Nightshade. This multi-perspective approach enriches the worldbuilding and provides a more comprehensive view of the mythological universe.

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Meredith Loftus from Collider also gave the season an eight out of ten stars. Loftus stated that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 rises to the occasion to deliver a worthy adaptation of The Titan's Curse. She emphasized that this milestone ushers in a new era for the Disney Plus fantasy series. The positive sentiment suggests that the showrunners have successfully capitalized on the foundation laid by the first two seasons.

Lissete Lanuza Sáenz from Fangirlish highlighted the improved characterization, noting that Percy feels more like his book counterpart. She attributed this success to the actors' performances and the series embracing more humor from the source material. Dais Johnston at Inverse added that the show has settled into a formula while evolving toward a darker tone. This shift appeals to a growing audience that has followed the characters since their introduction.

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Cast Expansions And New Characters

The third season introduces a vast array of new characters alongside the core ensemble. The plot follows Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) on a mission. They seek to help demigod siblings Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie) and Nico di Angelo (Levi Chrisopulos). When Annabeth is taken, the group embarks on a larger quest to rescue her and the Greek goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen) from the Titans.

Kronos (Nick Boraine) continues to grow in power, driving the central conflict of the season. The series expands its divine cast with significant additions. New characters include Atlas (Holt McCallany), Aphrodite (Kate McKinnon), Hera (Ming-Na Wen), Apollo (Hubert Smielecki), Demeter (Jennifer Beals), Dr. Thorn (David Costabile), and Dr. Frederick Chase (Jesse L. Martin). Zoë Nightshade is portrayed by Saara Chaudry as Artemis's second-in-command.

For the first time, all twelve Olympian gods will be present in the show. Zeus (Courtney B. Vance), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Ares (Adam Copeland), Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Dionysus (Jason Mantzoukas), Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson), and Athena (Andra Day) return to the series. This complete ensemble allows for a fuller depiction of the Greek pantheon interacting with the demigods.

Production Timeline And Future Outlook

Season 3 was renewed months before the release of season 2, enabling a rapid production turnaround. The new episodes arrived less than a year after the previous finale due to this early greenlight. This efficient timeline demonstrates Disney Plus's commitment to the franchise and its popularity among viewers. The studio capitalized on the momentum to maintain audience engagement without long gaps between seasons.

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Disney Plus has not yet renewed the series for a fourth season. The final decision will likely depend on viewership metrics and the ongoing critical success of the show. The perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and strong reviews provide a favorable position for securing the show's future. Rick Riordan and showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz continue to build on the success established by adapting The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters.