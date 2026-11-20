Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premieres with a two-part episode on Disney+ and Hulu, adapting The Titan's Curse for the first time on screen.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns with a two-part season 3 premiere this Friday, November 20, on Disney+ and Hulu. The Disney+ fantasy series, which blends Greek gods, monsters, and an epic quest, is positioned as the biggest streaming release of the weekend. The new season adapts Rick Riordan's novel The Titan's Curse, marking the first-ever on-screen adaptation of that book.

The premiere adds an eight-part installment to the series, bringing its total episode count to 24 across three seasons. Season 1 earned 13.3 million views in its first six days, according to the source, placing the show among the most anticipated arrivals on any streaming platform this weekend. Viewers who want to catch up can binge the earlier seasons before the new episodes arrive.

Also read The Odyssey Film Boosts Percy Jackson and the Olympians Viewership for Season 3

How The Titan's Curse Reaches the Screen

The Titan's Curse reaches television after the earlier seasons adapted The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters. The first two seasons of Percy Jackson and the Olympians rebooted the franchise for television, beginning with the two books previously adapted into feature films. Season 3 therefore continues the story from the point where the series left off, using the source material that the earlier adaptations never reached.

Before the Disney+ series became one of the most popular titles in the streaming library, the Percy Jackson novels were adapted into two feature films. Those films covered the first two books of Riordan's series. The source describes the movie franchise as having essentially collapsed after negative reception from both critics and audiences, along with underwhelming box office performances.

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Riordan has also publicly commented on the films. He stated that he was disappointed by some of the creative deviations made from his novels. He was not involved in the production of the two films, but he serves as an executive producer of the Disney+ streaming adaptation.

Critical Reception and Competing Releases

Critics have responded strongly to the new season, with The Titan's Curse season 3 holding a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series overall carries a 97 percent score on the same site. ScreenRant gave the series 8 out of 10 stars and praised the season as more ambitious than its predecessors, citing its duels, visuals, characters, prophecies, and plotlines.

The premiere faces competition this weekend, including Netflix's The Altruists. Even so, the source characterizes Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 as the biggest streaming event right now. The series aims to claim the number one worldwide viewership spot held by VisionQuest on streaming charts.

The series is developed by showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz, and Craig Silverstein. Directors listed for the series include James Bobin, Anders Engström, Jason Ensler, and Catriona McKenzie.

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What the Darker Quest Means for Season 4

The Titan's Curse introduces a significant tonal shift, sending Percy Jackson on his most dangerous quest yet, with serious losses and consequences. Like the Harry Potter franchise, the Percy Jackson novels grow darker and more mature with each installment. This shift marks the start of a new era for Disney's adaptation.

The book also sets up the full-scale war that arrives later in Riordan's series. The source notes that the novel is among the top-rated books in the series and paves the way for adaptations of The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian on Disney+.

Disney+ has not yet announced a fourth season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The source argues that it would be an outrage if the series did not reach its planned finish line. Fans of the books or of major franchises based on bestselling novels are advised to place the two-part premiere at the top of their Disney+ watchlist this weekend.