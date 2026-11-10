Percy Jackson Season 3 Gets Darker, Walker Scobell Says in Interview

Walker Scobell says Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 is darker, with bigger action and deeper emotional scenes on Disney+.

Walker Scobell, who stars as Percy Jackson in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has teased that Season 3 will be darker than the seasons before it, with bigger action and more emotional scenes. Speaking in an interview with Brandon Schreur, Scobell discussed the upcoming third season, which adapts the book The Titan's Curse for television. Schreur said the season is coming out in just a few weeks.

The season synopsis quoted in the interview says that after two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, Percy learns he would be lost without her. When Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her, free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus.

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Darker Action and Emotional Scenes in Season 3

Walker Scobell said the fight sequences are among his favorite parts of filming the Percy Jackson series, and he believes the cast has stepped up the action this season. He described the show as moving in a darker direction, which leaves more room for action that is huge, violent and real.

Scobell also pointed to a number of emotional scenes that the cast can dig into this season. He said he is excited for audiences to see how the season is put together, noting that he remembers every scene he filmed and has seen clips he feels confident about.

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Scobell on Following Logan Lerman in the Role

Walker Scobell said Season 3 is the first time The Titan's Curse has been adapted for the screen, because the two earlier Percy Jackson movies starring Logan Lerman never reached that book. He said the series now has no movie to compare itself to, only the book itself.

Schreur noted that the first season also had the musical The Lightning Thief to consider, which is no longer a point of comparison for the third season. Scobell said this gives the team the chance to pave its own way and do something very different from what came before.

Scobell also said he is starting to catch up in age to Logan Lerman. He said that if the series gets another season, he will be the same age Lerman was in the first Percy Jackson movie, and he joked that he can only hope to be as handsome as Lerman one day.

Dafne Keen, Artemis and Ryan Reynolds on Set

Walker Scobell described Dafne Keen, who joins the cast to play Artemis, as funny, energetic and very charming. He said he does not think he has laughed harder than he did while working on set with her.

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Scobell praised Keen's ability to switch into character quickly. He said that when she snaps into playing Artemis, an older quality seems to take over her body, and he called that skill an important one for any actor.

Scobell said he and Keen share a bond because both have worked with Ryan Reynolds, and Keen had just worked with Reynolds on Deadpool & Wolverine. He said Reynolds was his hero when he was a kid and that he will always look up to him.

How Dark Season 3 Gets and Whether Deaths Are Expected

Walker Scobell confirmed that the season includes death. When asked whether viewers should expect a lot of deaths and how much comedy remains in the mix, he began his answer by saying there is death, for sure.

The interview transcript ends at that point, so details on how many characters die or how much humor the show keeps in Season 3 are not included in the source material.