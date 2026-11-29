Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 continues with new episodes on Disney Plus and Hulu. Walker Scobell and Walker Scobell face new threats as the search for Annabeth Jeffries intensifies.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 delivers new developments on Friday, November 27, as Episodes 3 and 4 begin streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu. The series adapts Rick Riordan's novel The Titan's Curse, a pivotal installment that has taken nearly twenty years to reach the screen. This specific volume of the franchise introduces the di Angelo siblings and significantly expands the role of the Greek gods in the protagonist's adventures.

Halfway Point of Season 3 Reveals Core Plot

The new episodes arrive exactly at the midpoint of the eight-episode season. This narrative milestone marks a critical shift where being a demigod begins to carry devastating consequences for the characters involved. Viewers see Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) dealing with a complex dynamic involving another child of the Big Three, following the extensive efforts in Season 2 to revive Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart).

Also read Percy Jackson Season 3 Episodes 3 and 4 Easter Eggs and References Explained

Thalia Grace and Percy Face New Rivalry

The relationship between Percy Jackson and Thalia Grace presents immediate conflict as they hold divergent views on handling their shared problems. Percy must navigate this rivalry while the prophecy hangs heavily over their heads. The tension at Camp Half-Blood escalates as these two powerful figures clash over strategy and survival tactics during their ongoing quest.

Search for Annabeth Intensifies in New Episodes

Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) remains missing, creating a high-stakes environment for the group. The two new episodes are titled I Learn How to Grow Zombies and We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods. These titles signal a departure from previous arcs as the demigods continue their desperate search for their lost friend amidst growing danger.

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Threats Emerge as Demigods Are Hunted

Percy Jackson and his fellow demigods face a new reality where something is actively hunting them. The narrative tension rises as the group discovers they are not just searching for Annabeth but are also the targets of a predatory force. This adds a layer of urgency to their journey and tests their resolve as they try to survive the unknown threats lurking in their path.

Production Context and Streaming Details

The adaptation of The Titan's Curse has been a long journey for fans and the production team. Rick Riordan provided extensive source material for Disney to utilize in this season. The episodes are now available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu, allowing viewers to engage with the story as it unfolds at this crucial halfway point of the third season.