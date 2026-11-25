Disney+ and Hulu release the third and fourth episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 on November 27. Walker Scobell and Tamara Smart explore the growing tension between Percy Jackson and Thalia Grace as they face the looming threat of Kronos and the Great Prophecy.

The highly anticipated third season of the television adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians series continues its broadcast schedule with the release of new episodes this Friday. Fans who have followed the journey since the original novels gained their first major screen presence are witnessing significant shifts in character dynamics as the narrative moves deeper into the events of the third book, The Titan's Curse. The upcoming installments focus heavily on the evolving relationship between Percy Jackson and Thalia Grace, introducing new interpersonal conflicts that complicate the group's mission against the rising power of Kronos.

Walker Scobell and Tamara Smart Introduce New Conflict

Walker Scobell reprising his role as Percy Jackson finds himself in a precarious position alongside Tamara Smart's portrayal of Thalia Grace, the daughter of Zeus. After the events of the previous season where the group struggled to save the protective tree of Camp Half-Blood, Percy now shares the forefront of the quest with another child of the Big Three gods. This dynamic creates immediate friction as neither demigod is particularly fond of taking orders from the other, adding a layer of interpersonal drama to the supernatural threats they face. Thalia's presence complicates the Great Prophecy considerably, forcing Percy to navigate not only external enemies but also internal group tensions that test their unity.

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The Titan Curse Narrative Unfolds in New Episodes

The third installment in the original book series serves as the blueprint for these episodes, introducing some of the most beloved characters in Riordan's universe to the screen. The narrative arc brings Nico and Bianca di Angelo into the fold, while providing Percy with a much more personal motivation to embark on his latest quest. With Annabeth Chase missing and the threat of Kronos growing stronger, the demigods are beginning to realize just how dangerous the impending war between the gods and Titans truly is. The showrunners are leveraging these source material elements to deepen the emotional stakes for the audience as the halfway point of the season approaches.

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Episode Details and Disney Plus Release Schedule

Disney+ and Hulu will release Episodes 3 and 4 of Season 3 on Friday, November 27. The new episodes are titled "I Learn How to Grow Zombies" and "We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods," respectively. These releases will bring viewers to the halfway point of the eight-episode season, allowing fans a little more time to spend with Percy and his companions over the Thanksgiving weekend. The broadcast schedule ensures a steady flow of content, maintaining viewer engagement as the story builds toward its climax.

Upcoming Broadcast Dates and Viewer Expectations

Disney will continue releasing two episodes each Friday through December 11, extending the broadcast window and giving audiences ample time to digest the complex plot developments. This staggered release strategy contrasts with the binge-model of the previous season, allowing for sustained discussion and anticipation among the fanbase. As the narrative progresses, the interactions between Percy, Thalia, and the rest of the demigod squad will become increasingly central to the survival of their group, highlighting the personal costs of the war with the Titans.