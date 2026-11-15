Dafne Keen Joins Percy Jackson Season 3 Cast as Artemis Ahead of November Premiere

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 adds Dafne Keen as Artemis. The new episodes premiere on November 22, 2026, on Disney Plus.

Dafne Keen has officially joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for its highly anticipated third season. The actress, previously known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise, will portray the Greek goddess Artemis. This casting announcement marks a significant expansion of the mythological roster for the popular Disney Plus series. Keen brings her considerable talent to the role of the goddess of the hunt and the moon. Her involvement adds a fresh layer of star power to the upcoming fantasy adventure.

The third season focuses heavily on Percy Jackson, Grover Underwood, and Thalia Grace. These heroes will team up with the Hunters of Artemis to confront a major new threat to Mount Olympus. Additionally, Percy must rescue his companion Annabeth Chase from the forces led by the Titan lord Kronos. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal shift in the ongoing battle against the Titans. The dynamic between the demigods and the immortal Hunters promises to drive the season's central conflict.

Also read Percy Jackson Season 3 Release Date and Episode Schedule for The Titan's Curse

Artemis is characterized by her distinct preference for the freedom of the outdoors. She actively avoids the politics and formality associated with life on Mount Olympus. Her immortal Hunters serve as her constant companions in the wild. This isolation results in her having little contact with mortals. Consequently, she is somewhat out of touch with modern human culture and its complexities.

Despite her separation from humanity, Artemis remains a regal and honorable fighter. She is fully prepared to stand up to grave challenges that threaten her divine domain. Her introduction brings a new dynamic to the group as they face escalating dangers. The character description emphasizes her readiness to fight for what she values most. Her combat skills and leadership will be crucial in the battle against Kronos.

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Viewers can now watch the new episodes starting this week on Disney Plus. The two-episode premiere is available for streaming on Friday, November 20. This release date provides a concrete timeline for fans awaiting the continuation of Percy's journey. The platform also features other new content, including fresh episodes of Dancing with the Stars. Fans can engage with the expanded universe immediately following the launch.

The announcement was reported by Ritika Singh, an entertainment writer at Evolve Media. She specializes in pop culture and lifestyle topics with over four years of experience. Her reporting covers a wide range of entertainment news, including celebrity updates. She holds a Master degree in Literature from Jain University and crafts engaging stories on trending topics. Her coverage includes details on celebrity gossip and movie premieres.