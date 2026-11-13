Percy Jackson Empire State Building Olympus Experience Launches November 16

Disney partners with the Empire State Building for a Percy Jackson immersive experience titled Olympus Awaits, running from November 16 to December 4.

Disney has announced a major promotional partnership with the Empire State Building to celebrate the upcoming third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The iconic New York City landmark will serve as the real-world setting for Mount Olympus during a special fan event. This immersive experience is scheduled to begin on November 16 and conclude on December 4.

Olympus Awaits Immersive Experience Details

The central attraction is a new exhibit called Olympus Awaits. Fans will be transported to the mythical 600th floor of the skyscraper. This specific location corresponds to the seat of the Greek gods in the television series. Visitors can enter an epic Throne Room featuring seats inspired by various deities.

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The exhibit includes interactive features and hidden references for dedicated viewers. Guests can participate in themed photo opportunities throughout the space. Those preferring to remain on the ground floor can visit the Hand of Talos installation. This area offers a complimentary photo chance for all attendees.

Merchandise and Exclusive Guest Perks

Attendees have access to exclusive merchandise available in the gift shop. The store will stock collaborative items from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the Empire State Building. Selected guests will receive special themed swag during the event.

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This giveaway includes a key to Olympus among other collectible goods. The event serves as a direct tie-in to the premiere of the new season. Fans can purchase unique items to commemorate the partnership. The merchandise lineup is designed for both casual viewers and series supporters.

Season Three Premiere and Cast Information

The third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on November 20. New episodes will release on a weekly basis. The season finale is scheduled for December 11. The narrative is adapted from The Titan's Curse. This is the third book in Rick Riordan's original book series.

Walker Scobell returns as the titular character Percy Jackson. He is joined by Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase. Aryan Simhadri also stars as Grover Underwood. Scobell described the new season as significantly darker than previous installments. He noted that the tone is more mature for older audiences.

Lighting Display and Skyline Illumination

In addition to the interior experience, the exterior of the building will change. The Empire State Building will illuminate its lights to match Mount Olympus. The lighting design aims to paint the New York City skyline with the Glow from Olympus. This visual tribute reinforces the connection between the show and the real world.

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The event runs concurrently with the initial release of the television series. It provides a physical location for fans to engage with the storyline. The partnership highlights the cultural impact of the Rick Riordan properties. The event concludes just after the season finale airs. Viewers can stream the series on Disney+ after the premiere date.