The demigods of the Disney+ fantasy series fare well against the forces of love and additions to its pantheon of top-flight supporting players.

Sign up for The A.V. The demigods of the Disney+ fantasy series fare well against the forces of love and additions to its pantheon of top-flight supporting players.

’ third season—or at least the four episodes screened for critics. But the first half of the season is smart enough not to be in-your-face about it. Love, after all, comes in many forms. Though, don’t tell Percy that.

Also read Walker Scobell Discusses Future of Percy Jackson and Olympians Season 3

Watching him squirm while everyone from his mother to the gods themselves point out his affection for his fellow demigod Annabeth is too much fun.takes on a tall task by doubling its primary ensemble for this new season. Percy, Annabeth, and their satyr pal Grover remain central to the plot, which is adapted from the third of Rick Riordan’s.

They’re joined by new faces from the Greek pantheon like Aphrodite and Artemis and three companions bound for the demigod refuge of Camp Half-Blood: siblings Bianca and Nico Di Angelo and the recently-saved-from-being-a-tree Thalia Grace . A weaker series might diminish Thalia and the Di Angelos’ screentime in favor of the established protagonists, but showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg and his writers room meet the challenge of introducing so many characters and storylines with ease.

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Their efforts are bolstered further by strong performances across the board—particularly those of Abercrombie and Smart. almost to the letter: Bianca and Nico are busted out of the militaristic West Hall boarding school and whisked to Camp Half-Blood, to protect them from the monsters that would gleefully devour the children of gods. But the story quickly shifts from a one-to-one adaptation into something better suited for television: While incessant road trips for Percy and company’s various quests can be fun in print, these guys gotta get to where they’re going a little bit faster in live-action. While readers will notice significant changes in the story of complicated son of Hermes, Luke , season three remains relatively true to Artemis’ storyline in the source material: The goddess’ badass hunters offer a much-needed show of force against Dr. Thorn , a manticore serving The General, otherwise known as Atlas .

The new season has a bit of a cross to bear with the complicated relationship between Percy and Thalia. In Riordan’s novels, it’s difficult not to be annoyed by Percy’s temper tantrums over Thalia and her motivations; Scobell plays it a bit softer in the series, which works to the story’s benefit, but more important is the sibling-like chemistry with Smart. Because boy do these twoeach other at first.

Scobell and Smart’s ability to shift from tearing at each others’ throats to panicking over Annabeth’s safety goes a long way to make a once tedious rivalry palatable. It ties in with the season’s love theme quite nicely, too.

Aphrodite says it best when explaining to Percy that love can both start and end wars—while also offhandedly mentioning, with the signature flair of thealum playing the goddess of love, that this is why Ares is so head over heels for her. A moment of recognition for the goddesses we meet in the first half of season three: McKinnon brings the exact right amount of chaos to Aphrodite, who is so much more than her looks andmessing with people, and Keene’s Artemis is at once firm and empathetic in a way that illustrates her cleverness without being too overt about it.

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Tragedy waits at the end of these episodes; it comes directly from the book, but is written and performed in a way that makes it a gut punch all the same. Providing a painful cap to a triumphant victory, it leaves each plot thread pretty open smack dab in the middle of the season. In that, season three echoes the narrative arc of its two predecessors.

We don’t know if the next four episodes will follow this sad middle with victory and further complications for the heroes, but seasons one and two did and most of Riordan’s books have, so it’s safe to assume so. Nonetheless, it’s a solid start. Strong performances compensate for the occasionally Disney Channel Original-esque cinematography, and the way the core trio connects with the newcomers works right out the gate.

The intrigue with the gods and all of the accompanying mess is becoming all the more fun as it shifts from something the kids have only heard about to something they’re experiencing in real time. That offers an exciting new depth to a series that’s already given fans new and old plenty to love.