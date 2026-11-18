Disney+ announces the release schedule for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, adapting The Titan's Curse with new characters and a faster weekly drop.

The highly anticipated third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to begin streaming on Disney Plus this November. This new chapter adapts the third novel in Rick Riordan's fantasy series, titled The Titan's Curse, continuing the mythological adventures of Percy Jackson and his allies.

Percy Jackson, identified as the son of the Greek God Poseidon, returns to Camp Half-Blood to face new challenges alongside his best friends Grover and Annabeth. The narrative expands to include Thalia as they undertake critical quests to stop emerging mythic threats to the world while navigating the growing conflict between the Gods and Titans.

Also read Walker Scobell Discusses Future of Percy Jackson and Olympians Season 3

Season 3 Premiere Date and Streaming Times

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 officially premieres on Friday, November 20, 2026. Subscribers on Disney Plus can begin watching the first two episodes immediately after their release at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This early morning drop allows viewers to start the season almost anytime during the day on November 20.

The premiere consists of the first two episodes, marking the beginning of an eight-episode season. Episodes 1 and 2 will be available simultaneously, setting the stage for the remainder of the season's rollout. This initial batch introduces the core conflict surrounding Percy's mission to save Annabeth from the Titans.

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Accelerated Release Schedule Explained

The distribution strategy for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 differs significantly from previous years. Instead of releasing one episode per week, the show will now drop two episodes every Friday. This condensed schedule ensures that the entire season concludes in just four weeks, providing a faster viewing experience for fans.

Following the November 20 premiere, episodes 3 and 4 will arrive on Friday, November 27. The release pattern continues with episodes 5 and 6 debuting on December 4. The season will conclude with a two-part finale consisting of episodes 7 and 8, which will stream on Friday, December 11, 2026.

Production Team and Episode Details

Episode 1, titled 'My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong,' is written by showrunner Craig Silverstein. Episode 2, titled 'An Old Dead Friend Comes to Visit,' is penned by executive producer Albert Kim. Both premiere episodes are directed by James Bobin, who has directed the first two episodes of every season of the show.

The narrative focus shifts to a perilous quest where Percy, Grover, and Thalia must face numerous mythological obstacles. The story highlights a conflict between the Gods and Titans growing ever closer, with both parties intersecting as Percy embarks upon his rescue mission. This adaptation marks the first time The Titan's Curse has been adapted onscreen, offering new visual experiences for non-book readers.

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New Characters and Plot Developments

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 introduces vital new characters to the Camp Half-Blood circle. Siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo join the cast, alongside the Greek Goddess Artemis. These additions are expected to be pivotal in the quest to come and expand the mythological scope of the series.

Following the end of season 2, the show established an ancient prophecy that will define how Percy approaches future events. He now counts Thalia as a new ally, despite some inevitable friction between the characters. This season portrays Percy's most harrowing journey yet, as he finds himself trapped in conflict while saving someone he cares very deeply about.