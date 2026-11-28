Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 episode 4 becomes the highest-rated installment in series history, achieving a 9.1 IMDb score. The episode features the death of Bianca di Angelo.

We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods, the fourth episode of season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has officially become the highest-rated installment in the entire Disney+ franchise. The episode currently holds a historic 9.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb, establishing a new benchmark for viewer satisfaction. This score surpasses the previous franchise record of 8.5 out of 10 held by season three, episode two.

The new record is built on 781 user ratings submitted on the internet movie database platform. This number is expected to fluctuate as additional audiences watch and review the content in the coming days. The significant margin over the previous record holder indicates a strong surge in audience engagement. This achievement highlights the exceptional emotional resonance of the recent episodes.

Also read Percy Jackson Season 3 Episode 4 Analysis Bianca di Angelo Death Nico Abilities

The core reason for this acclaim is the narrative climax involving the character Bianca di Angelo. Olive Abercrombie portrays this major new character who makes her series debut and ultimately meets a tragic fate. Bianca is killed at the end of the episode while courageously saving her fellow quest members from the giant Talos. This event marks the first time a major hero dies in the entire history of the Disney Plus adaptation.

The devastation is amplified by the showrunner's decision to have her brother Nico di Angelo realize her death back at Camp Half Blood. Levi Chrisopulos plays Nico, and his realization occurs well before the actual event on screen. This adds layers of dramatic irony that resonate deeply with modern audiences and critics alike. Fans of the source material The Titan's Curse by Rick Riordan knew this outcome was inevitable.

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The adaptation still delivers a devastating blow that resonates deeply with modern audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, season three boasts a Popcornmeter score of 97 percent. This figure represents a record best for the franchise. It significantly outperforms the 79 percent score from the first season and the 85 percent score from the second season.

Critics have also embraced the new material with full approval. The third season holds a perfect 100 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. This unanimous critical praise suggests that the changes made to the source novel have been received overwhelmingly positively. Online discussions frequently cite how these narrative shifts enhance the impact of key story beats.

Other episodes from season three also dominate the ratings charts. Episodes one and three complete the top four on IMDb with scores of 8.3 and 8.5 respectively. These newer episodes outrank all predecessors from previous seasons. This dominance proves that adjustments from the novel are being met with positive reception.

The high ratings and critical scores serve as strong indicators for the future of the series on Disney Plus. Although season four has not yet been officially renewed, the record-breaking response provides a promising outlook for the franchise. Disney will likely consider these metrics when deciding on further investment. Viewership numbers remain the most crucial factor for the network.

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Current data places the series in second place on the platform's worldwide charts and number one in the United States. The momentum is expected to grow as more episodes are released in the coming weeks. New episodes drop on Fridays on Disney Plus at 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Half of season three's episodes have not come out yet. The coming weeks will be crucial to maintaining this strong momentum. The continued success of these releases will be pivotal in securing the show's longevity for seasons to come.