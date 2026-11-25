Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 hits 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and claims the number one spot on Disney+ in major markets including Australia, France, and Brazil.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three has rapidly ascended to the top of global streaming rankings on Disney Plus, establishing itself as the platform's most-watched series in numerous international markets. This surge in viewership follows a highly acclaimed premiere that secured a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, marking a significant milestone for the fantasy drama adaptation. The show, which is based on the beloved novels by Rick Riordan, has successfully drawn audiences away from competitors like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. Walker Scobell, who stars as the titular demigod, leads a cast that includes Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, and Nick Boraine in this highly anticipated installment.

Global Streaming Rankings and Market Dominance

Data obtained via FlixPatrol confirms that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has secured the number one position on Disney Plus across a wide array of countries. The series has taken the top spot in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, and Italy, demonstrating its massive international appeal. This success represents a dramatic shift from just a few days ago, when the show held only the seventh spot in the United States on the same platform. The rapid climb to the top position in recent days highlights the strong word-of-mouth momentum and critical approval that the series has generated since its release.

Also read Percy Jackson Season 3 Sets Record 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Creative Team and Source Material Adaptation

The series is co-created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, ensuring that the adaptation remains faithful to the spirit of the original books while expanding the narrative for television. This third season marks a historic moment for the franchise, as it is the first time the author's third book, The Titan's Curse, is being brought to the screen. Previous adaptations, such as The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters, were produced by a different studio, making this current run on Disney Plus a unique opportunity for fans of the source material. The creative team includes showrunners Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, with directors James Bobin, Anders Engström, Jason Ensler, and Catriona McKenzie helming the episodes.

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Plot Details and Cast Expansion

In this new season, Walker Scobell's Percy returns to embark on a dangerous rescue mission alongside his friends to free his demigod friend Annabeth Chase and the Greek goddess Artemis from an army of Kronos acolytes. The role of Annabeth Chase is portrayed by Leah Sava Jeffries, while Dafne Keen joins the cast as the goddess Artemis. New additions to the adventure include Levi Chrisopulos and Holt McCallany, who join the ensemble cast in this thrilling installment. The storyline focuses on the perils faced by the demigods as they navigate the threats posed by Kronos's followers, raising the stakes for the young heroes.

Future Renewals and Cast Speculation

Given the overwhelming success of the series across its first two seasons and the strong reception of season three, discussions regarding the future of the show have intensified. Walker Scobell has hinted at the likelihood of a continuation, stating that he knows they are coming back for another season. The actor expressed his enthusiasm for the franchise by noting that if a renewal did not happen, he would binge the entire series, but the certainty of a return allows him to wait. The show currently streams on Disney Plus and Hulu, providing accessible viewing options for fans in various regions.