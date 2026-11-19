Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts Titan's Curse in Season 3. This article recaps Season 2 events including the Golden Fleece quest, Circe, and character arcs for Walker Scobell and cast.

Disney has confirmed that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially moving forward with Season 3, which will adapt Rick Riordan's third novel, The Titan's Curse. This announcement follows the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, where Percy Jackson, played by Walker Scobell, and his friends successfully secured the Golden Fleece and saved Camp Half-Blood from total destruction. The transition marks a pivotal shift in the narrative as the demigods prepare to face the looming threat of the Titan Kronos in the new season.

The finale of Season 2 concluded with a decisive victory over Luke Castellan, portrayed by Charlie Bushnell, who served as Kronos's primary lieutenant. Percy engaged Luke in a final rematch at Thalia's Tree, the magical barrier protecting the camp. Although Kronos ordered Luke to kill Percy, the Titan's plan was interrupted when Clarisse La Rue arrived with the Golden Fleece on a spear. Annabeth Chase, played by Leah Jeffries, impaled Luke with the sacred artifact, causing him to fall unconscious and allowing the demigods to secure their survival.

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Following the battle, Chiron, played by Glynn Turman, returned to Camp Half-Blood to help the campers rebuild and prepare for the upcoming war. The camp had been surrounded by monsters during the climax, but the timely arrival of the Golden Fleece turned the tide. Percy briefly fell unconscious and communicated with his father, Poseidon, who invited Tyson to his palace. This decision left Percy and his half-brother Tyson to share a heartfelt goodbye before the brothers separated.

A significant development in the finale involves the resurrection of Thalia Grace, a central figure in the series mythology. Annabeth had a vision that the Golden Fleece could restore Thalia, who was previously turned into a pine tree after sacrificing herself to protect the camp. Percy had previously dreamed of Thalia destroying the camp, a fear linked to her status as a child of Zeus. The resurrection fulfills a major plot point and sets up complex dynamics for the new season, as Kronos had intended to make Thalia his champion.

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The journey to secure the Golden Fleece involved numerous perilous events across the Seas of Monsters. After Clarisse's ship exploded while battling Charybdis, Percy and Annabeth washed up on Circe's island. They were trapped by the sorceress, who turned Percy into a guinea pig, but Annabeth saved him using vitamins from Hermes. The pair eventually escaped, navigating past Sirens with wax-plugged ears, though Circe withheld the wax at the last moment, forcing Percy to save Annabeth from a final siren's lure.

Clarisse La Rue, played by Dior Goodjohn, embarked on a separate quest led by Ares, whose undead sailors assisted her. Tantalus, the demigod-hating director of Camp Half-Blood, provided her with false directions, forcing her to ally with Percy and Annabeth. After the shipwreck, Clarisse was captured by Polyphemus, played by Aleks Paunovic, who had trapped Grover Underwood in a scheme involving the Golden Fleece. Grover had used an empathy link to call Percy for help, pretending to be a female Cyclops to stall for time.

Percy and Annabeth planned a rescue mission that led them to Polyphemus' island. Percy was captured as well, but they found the Golden Fleece in the cave. Luke appeared, requesting the Fleece to heal Annabeth, who had been seriously injured. Percy reluctantly handed it over, allowing Luke to take Annabeth with him. Tyson returned to free them, and they pursued Luke aboard a cruise ship owned by his allies.

On the ship, the group split up to pursue different objectives. Percy prioritized rescuing Annabeth while Clarisse sought the Golden Fleece. Percy found Annabeth, who spoke to Luke and directed Percy to retrieve the Fleece. Clarisse overheard demigods planning to attack Annabeth and went to save her instead. When Percy finally retrieved the Fleece, he encountered the voice of Kronos but refused to listen to his promises.

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With the Fleece secured, Clarisse freed Blackjack the pegasus and asked him to fly her and the artifact to Camp Half-Blood as quickly as possible. This action fulfilled Clarisse's prophecy, leaving the others to find their own way back. Grover and Tyson arranged for Sally Jackson, played by Virginia Kull, to drive everyone back to camp. The camp was under siege, but they arrived just in time to prevent a final catastrophe.

The series continues to expand the mythological world established by Rick Riordan, focusing heavily on character-driven stories within the broader epic conflict. The adaptation maintains high engagement by balancing the personal growth of Percy and his friends with the escalating war between the Olympians and the Titans. Fans can expect deeper explorations of prophecies and the evolving relationships among the demigods in the upcoming season.