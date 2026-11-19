Things look a bit tense between Percy (Walker Scobell) and Thalia (Tamara Smart) in this look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Things look a bit tense between Percy and Thalia in this look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3. Disney+ dropped an extended Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 preview, and Percy and Thalia are clearly not vibing.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres Friday with S03E01 “My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong” and S03E02. Percy Jackson Season 3 adapts Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse, with Percy racing to rescue Annabeth from Kronos’s forces. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Tamara Smart, and Charlie Bushnell lead Percy Jackson Season 3.

Also read The Odyssey Film Boosts Percy Jackson and the Olympians Viewership for Season 3

With less than 48 hours to go until the first two chapters of the third season of Disney+'s series adaptation of, the streaming service has released possibly the longest preview yet of what's to come. While we don't want to spoil what you're about to see, we can safely say that there's a bit of tension between Percy , and more.

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With Blade Runner 2099 arriving on November 25th, check out some new key art spotlighting Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, and others. Things look a bit tense between Percy and Thalia in this look at Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3. With the DC Studios turmoil, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E07:"Ricker Than Fiction," with James Gunn and Zack Snyder, hits different now.

Young Misty looks eager to move on in this clip from the final season of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets. The Rockford Files star David Boreanaz posted a heartfelt video offering a filming update and sharing how the production has become a family. Hudson Williams offered an update on Heated Rivalry Season 2 and shared how he felt heading back to film the second season of the hit series.