Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri use emotional Attack on Titan fan edits to cry for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri have revealed that fan-made videos from the anime series Attack on Titan served as the primary inspiration for their most emotional performances in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The two actors utilized specific emotional triggers from the hit show to prepare for heartbreaking scenes in season three, which is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Unconventional Acting Methods for Emotional Scenes

During an interview on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast at 92NY, Scobell shared a unique preparation technique involving the viewing of emotional compilations featuring the characters Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan. Scobell, who portrays the titular demigod Percy, explained that he actively sought a method to induce tears before filming a particularly difficult sequence.

Also read How to watch ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 premiere for free: Release date, time

The actor found success by watching fan edits of Eren and Mikasa while listening to "Red Swan," the opening theme song of Attack on Titan season three. This combination of visual storytelling and specific music had previously proven effective for Scobell, who hoped it would trigger the same emotional response on the set of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He relied on the tragic narrative arcs of the anime characters to access the deep sadness required for his role.

Aryan Simhadri, who plays Percy's best friend Grover Underwood, disclosed that she employed the exact same strategy to prepare for her own emotional scenes. Both actors independently decided to use these anime references to connect with the grief and intensity their characters were experiencing during filming. They did not discover they were using the same technique until they discussed it publicly, turning a serious acting choice into a humorous coincidence for the cast.

Advertisement

Limitations of the Technique on Set

Despite the effectiveness of this method in previous projects, Scobell admitted that he struggled to recreate the desired emotional state when he arrived on the actual set of the Disney+ series. The technique that successfully brought him to tears in other contexts failed to produce the same immediate result during the production of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three.

Scobell noted that the transition from private preparation to the busy environment of a film set presented a unique challenge for maintaining that specific emotional headspace. The inability to immediately access the tears highlighted the unpredictable nature of acting and the varying effectiveness of personal grounding techniques depending on the production environment.

Simhadri's revelation about her similar approach added an interesting layer to the production story, showing how different actors can find parallel solutions to the same artistic problem. The shared reliance on Attack on Titan edits underscores the universal struggle actors face when attempting to access raw emotion on command, regardless of the specific source material they choose.

Context and Release Information for Season Three

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a fantasy adventure series based on the bestselling novel series of the same name by Rick Riordan. The show follows a group of young demigods as they confront mythological creatures and powerful deities while navigating a perilous journey that tests their abilities and bonds. The narrative continues to explore the complex relationships between the characters as they face escalating threats from the world of Olympus.

Advertisement

First released in 2013, Attack on Titan became an instant critical and popular hit, renowned for its complex character development, intense action sequences, and deeply emotional storylines. Adapted from Hajime Isayama's manga, the series depicts a desperate fight against giant, terrifying creatures known as Titans, which evolves into a much larger and more complicated conflict. The show's reputation for high-stakes drama and emotional depth makes it a suitable reference point for actors seeking to portray profound grief.

Season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. New episodes are released on Fridays at 3:00 AM ET and 12:00 AM PT, allowing fans to follow the ongoing adventures of Percy, Grover, and the rest of the demigod team. The series continues to attract a dedicated audience interested in the modern adaptation of Riordan's beloved mythological universe.

The revelation of these acting techniques provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication required to bring these complex characters to life. It highlights the lengths to which performers will go to ensure their emotional portrayals are authentic and impactful. The connection between the fantasy world of Percy Jackson and the dark drama of Attack on Titan demonstrates the diverse influences that shape modern television storytelling.