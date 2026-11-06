Percy Hynes White Confirms Rejection from MCU Reboot Auditions

Percy Hynes White details his failed audition for the Marvel Studios reboot, revealing he tested for an undisclosed role after previously failing to land the part of Spider-Man.

Actor Percy Hynes White has officially confirmed that he will not be appearing in Marvel Studios upcoming reboot of the X-Men franchise, despite progressing further in the casting process than initially expected. While industry rumors continue to swirl regarding which actors might portray the yet-to-be-cast heroes in the new Cinematic Universe iteration, White clarified his status by stating he already tested for a role but did not secure the part.

Testing Process for Undisclosed Marvel Role

White explained that he had gotten a bit further along in the casting procedure than the public might assume, specifically noting that he had already tested for the part before ultimately not getting the role. However, the actor did not reveal what specific character he had auditioned and tested for, leaving fans and industry observers to speculate on which mutant or supporting figure he was considered for. This admission adds a layer of transparency to the otherwise secretive casting machinery at Marvel Studios, confirming that he was a serious contender for a position that ultimately went to someone else.

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Fan Speculation on Cyclops and Previous Auditions

Although White did not disclose the character, there are several figures that fans believe he might have gone up for and potentially have been a good fit had Marvel not gone in a different direction. Gambit remains a top candidate in fan discussions regarding who Marvel will cast as a younger Remy LeBeau for the reboot, but many observers think he may have been up for the lead role of Cyclops. Thanks to his prominent role as Archie Andrews in the recent television adaptation, many fans associate him with that character bright red hair, which immediately made some people see him as a good fit for the mutant leader.

The role of Cyclops ultimately went to Kit Conner, as announced at the D23 expo earlier this year. What might be more interesting about all of this is that it is the second time White has revealed that he has auditioned for an MCU role and did not get it. He previously revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Spider-Man at one point, but the audition did not go well, marking another close brush with a major superhero franchise that did not result in a casting offer.

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DC Project Cancellation and Superhero Aspirations

Fans who have been waiting to see White as a superhero will have to continue to wait, as his previous attempts to break into the genre have faced significant hurdles. White was set to play Zan, one half of the Wonder Twins duo, in a live-action DC film for HBO Max, with Isabel May set to play his sister Jayna in the same project. This film was intended to be a significant step into the superhero genre for the actor, but it faced unexpected production challenges that prevented it from moving forward.

However, the project was cancelled in 2022 following the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger. The film was a casualty of David Zaslav cost-cutting efforts at the then-newly merged company, removing a viable path to a superhero role for the actor. This cancellation highlights the volatile nature of streaming content development and how corporate restructuring can immediately erase years of casting progress and pre-production work.

Future Outlook for X-Men Reboot Casting

White was considered a frontrunner for the role of Hank McCoy for the Marvel reboot, though he is no longer expected to be a part of the film. Had the two actors both been cast in the X-Men film, it would have been a fun little David Fincher Spoiled Fight Club Big Twist in the First 10 Minutes, And Most Fans Still Don't Notice. The casting process for the new Marvel film continues to be a topic of intense interest, with many actors having already auditioned or been considered for various roles.

The rejection does not diminish White potential in other genres, as he has established himself as a versatile actor in both television and film. His candid discussion about his auditions provides a rare glimpse into the rigorous and often unglamorous process of landing a role in one of the world most lucrative film franchises. The X-Men reboot remains one of the most anticipated projects in the industry, and fans will continue to track casting announcements closely as production moves forward.