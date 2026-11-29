It’s the ultimate no-bake, last-minute holiday treat.

. Now stop dreaming because these bars are exactly that. A sticky cereal foundation bolstered with a generous scoop of cocoa powder is adorned with melted white chocolate and crushed peppermints.

A rimmed baking sheet is the ideal vessel: just the right height for a substantial bite that’s still thin enough to evoke the joy of biting into a shard of bark. Just make sure to generously coat it in nonstick spray so your slab slips out without any trouble. While you might be tempted to cut these treats into uniform squares, resist your perfectionist tendencies.

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Large irregular shards are far more extravagant and hark back to peppermint bark, so go for it and lean in to your creativity.in a medium Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until butter foams, then deepens to a light amber, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and immediately stir inand stir until mostly melted.