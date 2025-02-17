Pepper Pike Tragedy: Mother and Son Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A suspected murder-suicide in Pepper Pike, Ohio, has left a family grieving. Authorities believe Aarti Jonnalagadda fatally shot her son Rahul before taking her own life. The incident occurred at the family's home on Addison Avenue.

Two individuals tragically lost their lives in Pepper Pike , Ohio , in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide. The deceased have been identified as Aarti Jonnalagadda, 51, and her son, Rahul Jonnalagadda, 21. Pepper Pike Police Chief Karl Dietz revealed that the incident occurred on Tuesday at the family's residence on Addison Avenue, south of Cedar Road. According to Chief Dietz, Aarti Jonnalagadda is believed to have fatally shot Rahul before taking her own life.

Aarti left a note on the family's garage door, instructing her husband to call 911 upon his return home. The note detailed the tragic events, stating that she had killed their son and subsequently ended her own life. Upon arriving home around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, the husband discovered the note and alerted authorities. Police officers responded to the scene and located the bodies of both Aarti and Rahul in Rahul's bedroom. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted Pepper Pike police in processing the crime scene. Chief Dietz's statement emphasized that health issues, including terminal cancer and severe autism, played a significant role in this heartbreaking tragedy. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their loved ones





