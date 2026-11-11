USA Soccer Makes Pep Guardiola Top Target if Pochettino Leaves for Manchester United

The U.S. Soccer Federation has made Pep Guardiola its top target to replace Mauricio Pochettino if he leaves for Manchester United, according to The Athletic. Pochettino is expected to lead the USMNT through upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Haiti.

The U.S. Soccer Federation has made Pep Guardiola its top target to become the next head coach of the United States men's national team if Mauricio Pochettino leaves for Manchester United, according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday.

Developments surrounding Pochettino's potential departure have moved rapidly this week, just as the USMNT opened camp in Georgia ahead of two Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti. The matches are scheduled for Saturday in Miami and next Tuesday in Cincinnati. Pochettino is expected to continue leading the U.S. team through camp and the two matches against Haiti. Manchester United has not officially sacked current manager Michael Carrick, nor have they made official contact with U.S. Soccer about Pochettino's contract.

Also read Manchester United Finalizing Deal to Hire Mauricio Pochettino If Carrick Sacked

U.S. Soccer Federation Targets Pep Guardiola for Head Coach Role

The Athletic reported the expectation is that Manchester United executives will dismiss Carrick face to face after they return from meetings in Monaco. If that happens, U.S. Soccer officials would need to start finding who will lead the program next, with Guardiola at the top of their list. Guardiola is regarded as one of the greatest managers in European soccer history.

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Over 17 years, he won 40 titles with FC Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, FC Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016, and Manchester City from 2016 to 2026. His honors include three Champions League titles, six Premier League titles, three LaLiga titles, and three Bundesliga titles. Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of the 2025-26 season after saying he no longer had the energy to compete for titles in the Premier League. He is not currently managing a club.

Instead, he serves as a global ambassador and advisor for clubs in the City Football Group, which includes Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne, and New York City FC. Whether Guardiola is interested in the USMNT job is unclear. He would be the leading candidate for any open coaching vacancy across the globe. He already turned down a national team role in July after the Italian football federation offered him the job to coach Italy.

Guardiola's Past Interest in U.S. Soccer Project

The U.S. Soccer Federation has courted Guardiola in the past to take the USMNT job, and he was contacted during the last coaching search. Guardiola expressed support for Pochettino during a news conference that year and called the U.S. program fascinating to try to build a project for many years. Guardiola said the potential with the USA is there for the amount of people and sports and so on.

Interestingly, Guardiola came to the United States in September to watch the Hudson River Derby at Yankee Stadium between New York City FC, a subsidiary of City Football Group, and Red Bull New York. It is unclear if their paths ever crossed during the evening. Pochettino's potential move to Manchester United would create a major opening at the top of the U.S. men's national team program.

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U.S. Soccer appears prepared to pursue Guardiola, but no official approach has been made, and it remains to be seen whether the interest is mutual.