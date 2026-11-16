Mauricio Pochettino, leaving the USMNT for Manchester United, says the USA job is more prestigious and advises Pep Guardiola to take it if offered, while players praise his ambition and culture.

Mauricio Pochettino will coach his final U.S. men's national team game on Tuesday night against Haiti before taking charge of Manchester United. He left the U.S. job after Manchester United triggered a reported $10 million release clause in the four-year contract he signed in August.

Pochettino met with a small group of journalists at the national team's hotel near FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium on Monday. He was asked what advice he would give Pep Guardiola or any other coach who asks about the USA job. His message: take it if it is offered. Guardiola has been prominent in headlines as a potential successor to Pochettino.

Also read Pulisic's Vague Tribute to Pochettino Highlights USMNT Rift

Pochettino Advises Taking USA Job

Reports indicate the U.S. Soccer Federation is likely to reach out to Guardiola, and that the legendary manager is likely to decline. Guardiola left Manchester City in May after a decade and has said he does not plan to lead another club after stints at Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Pochettino still sees the U.S. post as one of the most attractive landing spots in international soccer.

"It's a perfect moment to arrive with the federation," he said. "Everything is in the right direction. I think it's, of course, take. Take because it's really good people, good players.

The players can fit from the start.

Advertisement

" He added: "Now the vision from Europe, I promise, is completely different after the World Cup. Being head coach of USA now is more prestigious.

If Manchester United - at the level of Real Madrid or Barcelona - is coming for the coach of the USA, you start thinking, if you are another coach, maybe you are not working, like Antonio Conte, or I don't know - you say, oh it's a great opportunity, because it's not only the value to be coaching.

" Pochettino said being recruited by a club as colossal as Manchester United will only further elevate the stature of the position. "If Pochettino, from Chelsea, comes here, then Manchester United. The vision is completely different. It's because the job was good, and people start to pay attention.

Man United Triggers Pochettino Release Clause

" The 54-year-old Argentine led the 2026 World Cup co-hosts to the round of 16 in July. He signed a new four-year contract with the USSF in August. But United triggered the release clause when it decided the former Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss was its choice to replace Michael Carrick, who was fired last week with the Red Devils sitting 18th out of 20 teams in the Premier League. It was an offer Pochettino couldn't refuse.

While the Red Devils won the last of their 20 English titles almost 14 years ago, they remain one of the most popular and valuable sports teams on Earth. The club claims to have more than a billion supporters worldwide.

"When this type of [offer] arrives at Manchester United, you say yes, I want that," said Pochettino, whose first Premier League job came with Southampton in 2013. "I want to prove myself again. " In mid-September, a few days before opening a two-week camp, some of the U.S. men's national team's top brass attended the NYCFC-Red Bulls match at Yankee Stadium alongside Guardiola. They sat, in order: assistant coach Jesús Pérez, Mauricio Pochettino, federation CEO J.T.

Batson, then Guardiola.

"You know what I noticed? " Pochettino recalled of Guardiola, half-joking, half-not. "Good relationship with J.T. " During the match, which was also attended by U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson, Guardiola asked Pochettino if he missed the daily pressure of working at a major European club.

"He said, 'Oh, Mauricio, you don't want to come back to the Premier League? ' I said, 'No.' I said to him, 'I'm happy here. ' 'Yeah, but you don't miss the everyday? ' I said, 'A little bit, yes.

Advertisement

'" The pair shared a luxury suite at Yankee Stadium during a MLS match between New York City FC, which shares an owner with Man City, and a New York Red Bulls squad featuring rising American teenagers Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti. Days later, Pochettino gave Hall and Mehmeti their international debut in an exhibition win over Peru in Orlando. Both players are in Pochettino's current camp.

Pochettino Reflects On USMNT Experience

In a wide-ranging conversation that spanned over an hour, Pochettino indicated mixed feelings about being a national team manager, admitting he missed the daily grind and the spotlight of managing in England's Premier League. As for the U.S. men's national team specifically, he feels it is a job anyone should want - and that factors like the new National Training Center and the USMNT's performance on home soil this summer changed the perception of the job among elite European coaches.

Whoever replaces Pochettino will inherit a job whose profile has clearly been raised by having a world-class coach. The USSF has plenty of time to find the right man for the job, with U-23 coach Steve Cherundolo set to lead an MLS-heavy December camp and the next international window not until March. Whether Pochettino's tenure was a success could change dramatically based on how the next person does.

If the USMNT sweeps through Concacaf, performs well at the Copa América in two summers and utilizes the young talent Pochettino brought in over his last two windows for a good showing at the 2030 World Cup, he'll be viewed as having given his successor a platform to build on. If the team flops, the question of what two years under Pochettino ultimately bought the program will become much more prescient.

"I think [we want] somebody who's just as ambitious as Mauricio was," center back Chris Richards said. "I think that was one thing he really came into the federation with, was ambition. A lot of goals for not just this team, but also what the future of this team looks like.

Successor Must Maintain Pochettino Ambition

" That ambition, everyone agrees, needs to be part of what Pochettino's successor brings. So too, Weston McKennie said, must be the central foundation of Pochettino's culture: that no one is entitled to be on the roster.

"He made it very clear that it doesn't matter who you are or what you've done for this team already. Your spot is still something you have to earn every camp and every game," McKennie said.

"When the next coach comes in, I think that's gonna be a big thing as well, to not let players get complacent, cause playing for the national team is an honor. It's not something that's given. I think between the players we can keep holding each other accountable, holding each other responsible for the things that we do on and off the field.

" Building on that foundation, Pochettino and players believe, will be key for the next manager. "If that has continuity," Pochettino said. "It's the beginning of the new soccer in USA. That can be. "