The legendary manager shared thoughts on the era-defining rivalry that dominated soccer for over a decade.

Pep Guardiola thinks Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo “helped each other a lot” and wouldn’t have been able to produce such sustained, unparalleled greatness without each pushing the other.trophies in a 15-year span between 2008–2023.

The pair of all-time greats formed an individual rivalry unlike any the sport had ever seen, marking one of the most iconic eras in world soccer history. For Guardiola, this rivalry, this competitive desire to be the best the pair brought out in each other, is what allowed Messi and Ronaldo to dominate the sport for so long, as the legendary manager told Romário in a“I think the two of them have helped each other a lot to maintain that level ,” Guardiola said.

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“If Messi hadn’t had Cristiano and Cristiano hadn’t had Messi, they probably would’ve had seasons less productive. “But they always had each other in their rearview mirrors, they would see what the other was doing and this made them go: ‘I want to be better than him, I want to win more than him. ’ And this made them take that next step. This is what sport is about.