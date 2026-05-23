Pep Guardiola Reiterates Trust in Manchester City Board as Decision Looms

Pep Guardiola, the former manager of Manchester City, has reiterated his trust in the club's board of directors as a decision on their case with the Premier League looms over the summer. The Catalan has refused to rule out the prospect of managing England in the future and insists on the club's innocence.

Pep Guardiola reiterated his trust in Manchester City 's board of directors as a decision on their case with the Premier League looms over the summer.

The Catalan's departure comes before a judgement is handed down on more than 115 charges of alleged financial impropriety. Guardiola, who has refused to rule out the prospect of managing England in the future, insisted on the club's innocence and has taken up an ambassadorial role.

'There will be a resolution,' Guardiola said. 'I trust them, I trust them. Because I spoke with them and I trust how they behave and how they did.

'None of the staff, of the backroom staff or mainly the players and the manager were here. So it's a long, long time ago. And I trust the club.

' Some of the alleged rule breaches did occur when Guardiola was manager, the investigation focusing on the period between 2009 and 2018. Pep Guardiola insists he retains trust with Manchester City's board as a decision on their case with the Premier League looms. The 55-year-old is selling his lavish apartment in City Suites – expected to be valued at around £2million – but stopped short of saying he will never return to Manchester.

'For a while, I will not be manager,' he added. 'That is the only thing. I promise you if I had energy I would be here with them. Otherwise I would be here, still here.

Honestly, I deserve to take a break.

' Enzo Maresca is expected to take over from Guardiola, with City needing to negotiate a compensation package with Chelsea. Although the stand named after him opens on Sunday, Guardiola doesn't want his achievements to act as a shadow over the future.

'It doesn't work to copy and paste in this kind of job,' he said. 'You have to be unique, natural and yourself - and the new manager will be himself. It has to be like that. And that's why everything is going to be good.

'I think the squad is a good place. I think we can do better. Because I'm pretty sure with these players, with the new manager, with the staff, with everyone there, they will do the job that's required to continue to be there.

'I don't have any absolute plan about my future, except to rest and recover my time that I missed with my kids when they were growing . Many things I've not done I want to do, stupid things I want to do.

'I don't think for one second thinking about anything related to football for the next years. I don't think about it.





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