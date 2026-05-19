Pep Guardiola Eyes Mega-Money Property Purchase After Manchester City Departure

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is eyeing a luxury property in Spain after stepping down from his 10-year tenure at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has his eyes on a mega-money property purchase after ending his successful 10-year stint at Manchester City this summer. According to The Sun, the Barcelona -based manager is aiming to return home and has set his sights on a new-build property in the Pedralbes neighborhood, which boasts a swimming pool, sea views, a gym, and a jacuzzi.

The sprawling mansion is just 100 yards away from the marital home he shared with estranged wife Cristina Serra, but according to Spanish outlet Antena 3, Serra has moved out to a different property in the Eixample area. During his time at City, Guardiola stayed in Deansgate CitySuites in central Manchester, and Serra resided in England before moving back to Spain three years ago. Reports suggest that the couple may be trying to reconcile their marriage.

The details regarding his decision to leave City and his potential jobs in international football have not yet been confirmed





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