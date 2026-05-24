Pep Guardiola Drops F-bomb on Live Television While Farewell Message to Manchester City Fans

Pep Guardiola recently delivered a heartfelt farewell speech to Manchester City fans after confirming he will not be returning as manager. The incident occurred after he apologized for using profanity while bidding farewell to the Etihad crowd via a video message.

Pep Guardiola received a standing ovation as he left a video farewell message for Manchester City fans after confirming he will not be returning as manager.

Guardiola was forced to apologize for his use of profanity after dropping an F-bomb on live television while bidding farewell to the Etihad crowd. In his farewell speech, he paid homage to the club's history and thanked the fans for their love and support over the 10 years he has managed the team. The 55-year-old revealed that he first arrived with a goal to have fun and that the club's incredible achievements had far exceeded his expectations





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Pep Guardiola Manchester City Football Farewell Speech Etihad Stadium

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