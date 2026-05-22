Pep Guardiola Concludes Historic Manchester City Era as Daughter Reveals Rare Behind-the-Scenes Memories

After a decade of unprecedented success and seventeen major trophies, Pep Guardiola departs Manchester City, leaving a legacy of excellence documented through intimate family photos and reflections.

Pep Guardiola has officially brought his monumental tenure at Manchester City to a close, marking the end of a decade that fundamentally reshaped the landscape of English football.

The Catalan mastermind confirmed that he will step down from his role as manager this weekend, with the home fixture against Aston Villa serving as his final appearance in the Etihad Stadium dugout. Throughout his ten years in charge, Guardiola achieved a level of success that few in the history of the sport can match, lifting a staggering seventeen major trophies.

His final act of triumph came with a victory over Chelsea to secure the FA Cup, although he narrowly missed out on adding a seventh Premier League title to his impressive collection before his departure. As the footballing world prepares for the transition, widespread reports suggest that his former coach and the previous Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, is the primary candidate to be announced as the new leader of the City project.

To commemorate this legendary journey, Guardiola's daughter, Maria, took to Instagram to share a poignant and candid series of behind-the-scenes memories. These posts offered fans a rare glimpse into the personal side of the manager and the tight-knit bond he shared with his players. Much of the focus was on the historic 2022-23 season, during which the club achieved the elusive Treble by winning the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup.

Among the shared clips was a lighthearted moment in a nightclub where stars like Kevin De Bruyne were seen pouring vodka into the manager's mouth amidst the euphoria of their success. Another memory featured Jack Grealish leading the squad in a spirited chant within Guardiola's own office, playfully echoing a song once used by Manchester United fans to taunt their rivals after the 1999 Treble, a feat City had finally mirrored.

The collection of memories also highlighted the intersection of sports and global culture. Maria shared images of her father holding the three prestigious trophies during the celebratory bus parade in Manchester, as well as photos with iconic figures such as sir Elton John and Noel Gallagher. The image with Gallagher, a devoted City supporter, followed a backstage meeting at an Oasis homecoming concert in Heaton Park.

Beyond the glitz of trophies and celebrities, Maria shared more intimate snapshots, including a photo of the tactics board in the manager's private apartment and a mirror inscribed with quotes from both Guardiola and his lifelong idol, Johan Cruyff. The Spanish inscription, which translates to 'If we lose, we will still be the best team in the world. If we win, we will be eternal,' served as a reminder of the philosophical intensity Guardiola brought to every match.

In a heartfelt final statement shared via the club's official channels, Guardiola reflected on his deep connection to the city of Manchester. He spoke with great admiration for the local culture, describing it as a place built on hard work and graft, symbolized by the very color of the city's bricks. He noted that the identity of the city, shaped by the Industrial Revolution, its factories, unions, and music, resonated with him and his players.

He acknowledged the struggle and the effort required to reach the top, mentioning both the heartbreaking losses, such as those during trips to Bournemouth, and the ultimate glory found in Istanbul. Guardiola admitted that while nothing in life is eternal, the love and memories he holds for Manchester City will remain forever. He concluded by stating that deep inside he knew it was simply his time to move on, leaving behind a legacy of perfectionism and passion





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