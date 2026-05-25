Pep Guardiola Appears to Reconcile with Estranged Wife Cristina Serra After His Final Manchester City Match

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife Cristina Serra have apparently reconciled as she joined him for his final match in charge. The couple, who began divorce proceedings in 2024, have reportedly been trying to work things out. Guardiola is leaving City after 10 trophy-laden years to take up work in international football, possibly in Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola appeared to reconcile with his estranged wife Cristina Serra as she joined him for his final match in charge of Manchester City . Serra joined the Guardiola family photo and the outgoing manager called her an exceptional woman in his speech to fans at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola and Serra, a fashion entrepreneur, met back in 1994 and married in 2014, but news of their shock split broke in January last year. Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in Guardiola's final match in charge, with his 95-year-old father Valentin watching on. The outgoing Manchester City boss looked emotional on Sunday as the club celebrated him. Guardiola and Serra began divorce proceedings in 2024 but reports suggest they may reconcile their marriage.

Fashion boss Serra lived with her husband in England before returning to Spain three years ago. Last year, it was reported that the pair began divorce proceedings in 2024 after 30 years together, with Serra upset by her husband's decision to sign a new contract at City until 2027.

But reports suggest that the couple are trying to reconcile their marriage and Guardiola has been linked with work in international football - which would allow him to spend more time in Barcelona. Guardiola is eyeing up a luxury property in Barcelona to move into this summer





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