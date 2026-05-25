Pep Guardiola and Estranged Wife Cristina Serra Reconcile Ahead of Final Match

Pep Guardiola and his estranged wife Cristina Serra appeared to reconcile ahead of his final match in charge of Manchester City. Serra joined Guardiola for the occasion and the outgoing manager called her an 'exceptional woman' in his speech.

Pep Guardiola appeared to reconcile with his estranged wife Cristina Serra as she joined him for his final match in charge of Manchester City . Serra joined the Guardiola family photo and the outgoing manager called her an 'exceptional woman' in his speech to fans at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola and Serra, a fashion entrepreneur, met back in 1994 and married in 2014, but news of their shock split broke in January last year. Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in Guardiola's final match in charge, with his 95-year-old father Valentin watching on.

'Yesterday my dad turned 95-years-old, woo,' he said. 'Maybe he doesn't realise, but I'm pretty sure Cris - an exceptional woman - and my kids realise in many, many years that the name of my family will be here for many years! ' Pep Guardiola called his estranged wife Cristina Serra an 'exceptional woman' in his speech. The outgoing Manchester City boss looked emotional on Sunday as the club celebrated him.

City are renaming the North Stand to The Pep Guardiola Stand. Newly developed and expanded, it reopened in full on Sunday. Serra joined Guardiola for the occasion along with their daughters, Maria and Valentina, as well as their son Marius and other loved ones. Fashion boss Serra lived with her husband in England before returning to Spain three years ago.

Last year, it was reported that the pair began divorce proceedings in 2024 after 30 years together, with Serra upset by her husband's decision to sign a new contract at City until 2027. But reports last year suggested that the couple are trying to reconcile their marriage and Guardiola has been linked with work in international football - which would allow him to spend more time in Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra still wear their wedding rings, according to an insider. He came to her house for three days this Easter and stayed the night there. He's saying he could be in Manchester and come see her on a private plane in Barcelona once a week, then leave again. She wanted to separate because he secretly renewed his contract, without speaking to Cristina, but Pep wants to stay with her.

Moreover, according to The Sun, Guardiola is eyeing up a luxury £13.5million property in Barcelona to move into this summer. The lavish new-build home boasts a swimming pool, sea views, a gym and a jacuzzi, and is situated in the city's exclusive Pedralbes neighbourhood.

It is also just 100 yards from the marital home he shared with Serra, though according to Spanish outlet Antena 3, Serra has moved out of the £8.5million marital home to a different property in the Eixample area. Daily Mail Sport exclusively revealed the bombshell news earlier this month that, after 10 trophy-laden years in Manchester, Guardiola is leaving City for pastures new - and so it has transpired





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pep Guardiola Cristina Serra Manchester City Final Match Reconcile Fashion Entrepreneur Divorce Proceedings International Football Barcelona Luxury Property

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pep Guardiola admits his biggest regret at Man CityGuardiola revealed that he regrets dropping Hart after his decision to favor Willy Caballero over Claudio Bravo for the campaign's opening games.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola Reiterates Trust in Manchester City Board as Decision LoomsPep Guardiola, the former manager of Manchester City, has reiterated his trust in the club's board of directors as a decision on their case with the Premier League looms over the summer. The Catalan has refused to rule out the prospect of managing England in the future and insists on the club's innocence.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola Reiterates Trust in Manchester City Board as Decision LoomsPep Guardiola, the former manager of Manchester City, has reiterated his trust in the club's board of directors as a decision on their case with the Premier League looms over the summer. The Catalan has refused to rule out the prospect of managing England in the future and insists on the club's innocence.

Read more »

Pep Guardiola's Final Farewell and Premier League Title RaceThe final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season, with Arsenal crowned champions at Selhurst Park, and Pep Guardiola's emotional farewell to Manchester City.

Read more »