Peoria Unified School District Governing Board Shifts Superintendent, Sparks Community Backlash

The Peoria Unified School District Governing Board voted to remove incoming interim superintendent Dr. Ryan LaDouceur just weeks after his appointment, appointing Human Resources Chief Tahlya Visintainer instead. The decision was met with community backlash due to her involvement in the internal investigation into a sex scandal. State lawmakers and board member Heather Rooks accused the district of blocking police investigations and failing to report the abuse of students by two ex-teachers.

The Peoria Unified School District Governing Board voted to remove interim superintendent Dr. Ryan LaDouceur just weeks after his appointment, sparking community backlash because Human Resources Chief Tahlya Visintainer was leading the internal investigation into a school sex scandal .

State lawmakers and Governance Board Member Heather Rooks accused the district of blocking police investigations and failing to report the grooming and abuse of students by two former teachers. Dr. Ryan LaDouceur's appointment was scrapped due to his insistence on an independent, outside investigation and the fear that having an HR executive oversee the probe might protect staff over students. Tahlya Visintainer, the HR Chief, was appointed as the interim superintendent on May 26





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Peoria Unified School District Governing Board Superintendent Sex Scandal Community Backlash Blocking Police Investigations Failing To Report Abuse Teacher Sex Scandal Arizona State Lawmakers Board Member Internal Investigation Community Members State Attorney General Independent Investigation Abuse Investigation Board Removal School Scandal

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