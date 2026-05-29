Peoria City Council to Vote on Cell Phone Tower in Vistancia

The Peoria City Council will hold a high-stakes vote on June 2 at 6 p.m. to decide whether to greenlight, block, or compromise on a proposed cell phone tower in Vistancia. The local Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended denying the application due to concerns over the location at the Foothills Center off Westland Road, prompting a last-minute appeal by the developer. Residents remain sharply divided, with some demanding the tower to fix years of dangerous, spotty cell service and others objecting to its proximity to homes, a playground, a pool, and an elementary school.

The Peoria City Council will hold a high-stakes vote on June 2 at 6 p.m. to decide whether to greenlight, block, or compromise on a proposed cell phone tower in Vistancia .

The local Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended denying the application due to concerns over the location at the Foothills Center off Westland Road, prompting a last-minute appeal by the developer. Residents remain sharply divided, with some demanding the tower to fix years of dangerous, spotty cell service and others objecting to its proximity to homes, a playground, a pool, and an elementary school. Despite the commission's initial rejection of the project application, the neighborhood battle is far from over.

If approved, the cell tower would be built at the Foothills Center off Westland Road. Neighbors report that cell phone service in this area has been a challenge for years, but not everyone is on board with the proposed location. The City Council is set to review the proposed cell phone tower in Vistancia, a project backed by frustrated residents who are tired of dropped calls.

The specific location proposed for the new cell tower has drawn sharp criticism from opponents who point to nearby community spaces. The Planning and Zoning Commission recently recommended denying the application for the cell tower over hesitation regarding the location. But the developer issued a last-minute appeal, pushing the decision to a vote where the City Council will either greenlight the tower, block it, or force a compromise.

The City Council is encouraging community members to show up to the meeting to voice their opinions. The meeting is scheduled for June 2 at 6 p.m





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Peoria City Council Cell Phone Tower Vistancia Foothills Center Off Westland Road Planning And Zoning Commission Developer Location Community Spaces Cell Phone Service Dropped Calls View Lots Mountains Cell Boosters Emergency Services Pick Up Your Kids From School View Front And Center Top Of The Tower Community Members Meeting June 2 At 6 P.M. Voice Their Opinions

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