Police say officers found a large quantity of a white crystal-like substance in the vehicle Sanchez abandoned before the carjacking.

GLENDALE, AZ — A 49-year-old man accused of carjacking an elderly man during a dangerous pursuit through Peoria appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set his bond at $100,000, though he remains locked up due to a probation violation.

Daniel Sanchez could face up to 10 different charges stemming from Tuesday's incident, which began in Glendale and escalated into a carjacking spree across Peoria. Peoria police say their Real-Time Crime Center received an alert from Glendale police about a hit-and-run driver entering the city near 99th and Northern avenues. Investigators say Sanchez drove into oncoming lanes, nearly striking multiple vehicles, before stopping near 91st Avenue and Northern Avenue.

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According to police, Sanchez attempted to carjack several vehicles before forcing an elderly man from his car in a Discount Tire parking lot. RELATED: Carjacking and police pursuit results in crash near Loop 101 and Bell Road ABC 15 obtained exclusive viewer video showing the moment Sanchez allegedly forced the man from his vehicle and nearly struck a responding officer as he drove away.