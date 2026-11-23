'People compliment your personality way more than your looks.'

,"What are signs that you're okay-looking, but not attractive?

" and I can definitely relate to some of these experiences:"No one ever flirts with you or hits on you in real life, except your partner. I remember one time I was out with a friend who was objectively attractive, and I asked this guy a question. He thought I was showing romantic interest, and he swerved SO hard. I don't even remember what it was, but I definitely was not interested in the guy; he was a dork.

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But he and the other guys were trying so hard to get my friend's number. So when even dorks reject you unwittingly, you know you're not hot.

""As a woman, you make friends easily, and people generally find you friendly, nice, and easygoing. But you don't get hit on that often, and when someone is interested in you, they usually don't make it obvious. I'm in that position myself, and I find it quite an easy one to live with. Wouldn't change a thing!

""If you're above average, people will let you know almost constantly, whether you want their attention or not. If that's not happening, but you're not unattractive, then you're probably about average or unconventionally attractive, which are both good things.

""I can tell I am OK-looking because people are nice, but they don't make moves on me or try to get too close. When I was a young lady, people were obsessively complimenting me and trying to jump my bones. Now people are just friendly.

""Average-looking woman here: Honestly, I think it just comes down to knowing your crowd. Depending on where you go or the people you spend time around, you can see your perceived attractiveness move up or down. I think being OK- looking means exactly this. Some people wouldn’t give me the time of day, but for a niche group of people, I’m considered more desirable.

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So no matter how you look, it’s just about finding people who want what you’re serving.

""Being mostly invisible to people. I don't present overly 'feminine,' and I don't wear makeup, but this is absolutely fine by me because I have social anxiety. I'd hate someone staring at me for any reason, and I'm not interested in dating or sex. I wish I were literally invisible sometimes.

I just wanna move through the world without anyone making assumptions about me.

""My attractiveness level changes depending on what country or city I'm in. When I used to live in NYC, I wasn't turning heads because I think there were a LOT of beautiful women around, and I didn't stand out. Now I'm in Mexico City, and while I don't turn heads ALL the time, I do notice guys stare at me a bit more. A guy recently stopped me on the street and said I was a beautiful angel.

He was super shy and apologetic, so he wasn't a creep. And as a 36-year-old female, I was so flattered, because I don’t think I had ever gotten that in my life before!

""I work in customer service, and the compliments that I receive the most are about my hair or my voice, so I would assume my face card is not among my strongest attributes, but I know I'm not a gremlin. Sometimes I get hit on, but mostly by average men. Whenever I make an effort in my appearance and look intentional and put together, it increases my chances of getting attention from men who I find attractive.

I've been with some unconventionally handsome men, but I'm not really into conventional beauty for either men or women.

""If you're single, your friends' boyfriends may semi-flirt with you because they want the validation of feeling like you find them attractive, but they don’t want to be seen as hitting on someone more easily defined as hot. ""Since gaining a lot of weight, I've noticed no one converses with me anymore. Before, when I asked people questions, they answered with a backstory that took ages to end.

This is in addition to the usual things, like no one asking for your number or giving you freebies and favors without asking.

""I'm told I'm conventionally attractive or charming. I catch looks from women, and my female friends say they don't understand that I'm single. I get likes on apps, but no matches, and I'm not getting approached. I'm 47, but with full grey hair.

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Most of the likes I receive are from women a few years older than me.

""If men are interested in you but other women don't instantly hate you, you might be average-looking. "As an average, 'unconventionally attractive' woman, men are interested in me, and occasionally, other women instantly hate me — one time, all I did was introduce myself, and I got a NASTY attitude back — but I chalked it up to being neurodivergent. , and they pick up on that more easily, LOL.

""You never get called ugly; you get compliments once in a while, and you get matches on dating apps easily with attractive people. But you don't really get hit on in public. I can go to a club or a bar, and it's like I'm a ghost 90% of the time.

""You'll just operate the way most people do. Nothing will be out of the ordinary unless you do something to change how people perceive your attractiveness. It's like asking, 'What are some signs you don't have cancer, but you're not at peak health?

' There are signs you're attractive, but not every attractive person experiences them. Same thing for ugly people, but maybe less so. There's no 'sign' that you're of average attractiveness.

""I'm not the best-looking, and I'm about 5'7", but I feel I make up for it with my personality. I'm married now to a beautiful girl, but when I was younger, I never really got hit on. I would always have to make the first move, and when my personality came through, I feel like it made me more attractive.

I guess the moral is that just because you're not the best-looking doesn't mean you don't have something that can make you attractive.

""'You have such nice teeth. ' 'I love your eyebrows. ' 'I love your eyes. Dodging everything but the face.

""I was once told by a gay man I did not know, 'You’re almost hot enough to be straight-bait, so you must be gay. ' I'm not... ""One sign is if you've never had strangers stop you in public places just to tell you that you are 'pretty. ' Girls say, 'You are so attractive,' or 'Have I seen you before?

' or 'You look like... ' and they name some famous person. ""My experience on dating apps makes me think I'm average. I always match with the OK-looking girls but rarely with the bombshells.

To me, that means I must also be OK-looking. "