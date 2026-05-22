People set ablaze Ebola center in Congo over body recovery; fears grow

Firefighters and local residents work to extinguish the flames after a building was set ablaze at the Ebola treatment center in Bunia, Congo, Monday, May 23.

BUNIA, República Democrática de Congo (AP) — Unas personas incendiaron un centro de tratamiento del ébola en una localidad en el centro del brote en el este de la República Democrática del Congo porque no se les permitió recuperar el cuerpo de un lugareño, dijeron un testigo y un mando policial, mientras el miedo y la ira crecen ante una crisis sanitaria que los médicos batallan por contener.

El ataque incendiario en Rwampara refleja los desafíos que enfrentan los trabajadores de salud para frenar un raro virus del ébola mediante medidas estrictas que podrían chocar con las costumbres locales, como los ritos funerarios





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