A longtime Rochester restaurant is celebrating 25 years of serving the community by giving back to those who have supported it.

Community members gather for free meals during People's Choice Kitchen's 25th anniversary celebration in downtown Rochester, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. More than two dozen local food businesses participated in the event.

Rochester, N.Y. — A longtime Rochester restaurant is celebrating 25 years of serving the community by giving back to those who have supported it. The restaurant, located on Brooks Avenue, has long operated under a pay-what-you-can model, helping ensure everyone has access to a hot meal. It also hosts several community events as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.

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Chopped and Livie's Jamaican Restaurant "Last year we had seven restaurants join us. We're up to 26 restaurants," said Evangela Stanley, founder and owner of People's Choice Kitchen.

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"Near and far, like-minded business owners, like, yes, we want to be a part of it. " Stanley said the event was an opportunity to thank the community for its support over the past quarter-century. "We're ecstatic and thrilled to feed the community and show how much we love and appreciate them," she said. , a Rochester nonprofit focused on community outreach, food assistance and neighborhood initiatives.

Event sponsors included Good Life Collective, Boss Sauce and Built From Chaos.