People Over 35 Share What They Do For Work Without A College Degree

'I worked for 20 years and got a pension. The pay was good. It boosted my Social Security so much.'

The results are in. You don't have to go to college to be successful. In fact, many people have made over six figures after saying no to higher education.

Don't believe me? Check out1.

Also read Live Music Executives at SummerStage and OCESA Share Booking Strategies

"In 2015, I wanted to go to a concert, but I needed money. So I picked up a side gig to work the concert. This led to me falling backward into working for a photo booth company: Weddings, conventions, street fairs.

This turned into working in their office as a warehouse manager and general manager of a sister company, and traveling across the US to work large events. i.e., Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, almost every baseball stadium in the US , skydiving with the Golden Knights, All-Star Games at the Navy Pier. Now, it's 2026, and I'm on my first paid international job with the same company!!!!

I still can't believe I have never made a resume and have the exact job I wanted all along. To travel, to experience life across the US and now the world. It has never been easy. I still regret not finishing a degree, but I have a feeling I'm right where I'm supposed to be.

"2. "My brother doesn't have a degree and makes some really good money in the car sales industry. When he was younger, he started out selling new cars at various dealerships and even worked at a Ferrari dealership at some point . He left direct sales and moved up to managing used car inventory for major dealerships around here.

He sources and buys quality used cars from local auction houses with the dealerships' budgets. Cars are his life, and he knows them inside out, so he has a lot of fun with it. With used car sourcing, he isn't restricted to whatever brands the dealership sells new, just the quality/condition/mileage, so he gets some pretty interesting stock for dealerships and, if I remember correctly, gets commission off of these sales too.

He makes much more than I do in tech/with a degree. Also, regularly gets to drive some super cool demo cars he borrows from the dealerships he works at, lol.

"3. "I've worked in some sort of food service my entire life. I'm now a director of food and nutrition for a school district. My career path was: Grocery store cashier, grocery store bakery clerk, grocery store cake decorator, grocery store bakery manager, grocery store deli manager, school cafeteria manager , director of food and nutrition.

I now make more money than ever before, but I'm also in my first salaried position, so I'm working more. But I do have off weekends and nights and holidays with my kids, which was very important to me.

"4. "I was a ballet dancer until I was 31.

Then I retired and got a tech support job. I was always the computer nerd fixing the dancers' laptops, so I studied in my spare time and got a couple of certifications. They KIND OF helped me get a job, but really I found a good guy as a boss and did entry-level tech support. The team was supportive and helped me learn coding and sysadmin stuff, so I branched out into those fields.

No degree. Just on-the-job training and a lot of outside studying. But I really enjoyed it, so it wasn't that much of a grind. My wife and I now run our own ballet school, but don't be afraid to make changes in your life.

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"5. "I dropped out of college in my second year. Started web development when I was 18, so college didn't seem necessary. I also learned I hated school.

I was a programmer for almost eight years. Dropped that to travel for a few years. Now I run a successful Christmas lights installation service with over 160 clients. I've grown the business every year for eight years and just hired my first helper!

Not making a huge yearly salary, but I only work four months of the year and do whatever I want the other eight. I plan to live retired for eight months a year, then actually retire in my 50s. 😎 I'm 36 now, for reference.

"6. "Sheet metal fabricator. The money is awesome. It’s really satisfying, and I also really love my job.

I used to work in an office where I’d never know if my work actually amounted to anything. I was a link in a long chain who never saw the beginning or end of that chain, so literally seeing the fruits of my labor is very satisfying.

"7. "Pet care. Dog walking, overnight pet sitting. If you hustle, you can earn quite a nice living.

The typical price for pet sitting if you're staying overnight in someone's house is $200 per day in my area, depending on the duties and the hours expected. And for context, that's about the same as what a live-in home health aide gets. And because you're not tied to the house, most pet sitters also do dog walks. If you can squeeze in five or six half-hour dog walks at $30 per walk, that's an extra $150 per day.

"8. "45 here. I am an IT manager. I work mostly from home now due to some health issues.

That job clears me north of 100k per year. I also build custom vehicles and perform mechanical work. I own a shop and have people that help me. That clears me more than the IT position.

I’m very comfortable financially. Not rich by any means, but I’m fine. Success is out there. You just have to be willing to go get it.

Also, never stop learning. I have always had a deep desire to know everything I can about how things work.

"9. "When I was in my early 20s, I took a job as a receptionist at an accounting firm. Their old receptionist wanted to come back after two weeks , and one of the accountants was going on maternity leave... so I was trained on the job to handle her accounts in her absence, then given my own client portfolio when she returned.

Fast forward a couple of decades: I've been the accounting manager for a very cool biotech scale-up whose mission is to help scientists succeed for the last six years. My lack of post-secondary education has never been an issue, but I was incredibly lucky in my career path.

"10. "Installation manager for a local security and electronics company. I just floated around different blue-collar jobs after I decided college wasn't for me, until I found this — and I fell in love with it. I'm a builder, in that cable is ran and devices are installed in buildings.

But I still get to use my technical and computer skills because these systems require some tech know-how to run properly and train others properly. My current company has provided certified training for various systems, so there's still the occasional 'schoolwork,' but it's much more intuitive and useful to me than anything I remember learning in school.

I occasionally feel like I missed out on certain social growth by skipping college, but ultimately, I grew myself in a different direction and appreciate my past self for not falling into the financial trap and gathering a useless degree.

"11. "There is baller money to be had working for tips. It's why I quit cooking after years. No pay I ever made in a kitchen came close to matching what I made when I started working for tips.

The final straw was when I managed a kitchen and saw that the delivery drivers and servers were easily making three times what I was. Once it's your job to hand people a couple hundred in cash every day, you start to get resentful, lol. Serving and bartending will take some skills.

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It's definitely something a lot of people wash out of, but besides that, if you don't mind putting some miles on your car, delivery is a good way to go.

" 12. "I have my own pool cleaning business, which has around 200 accounts. It's not what I dreamed of doing, but it pays the bills. Plus, if you like working alone , it's a relatively chill business to be in.

However,in the summer months. It was like that when I first started. A lot more goes into pool cleaning than just skimming a pool and dumping chlorine in it. You're part chemist, electrician, and plumber, plus a cleaner.

I average about 45 bucks per stop. A lot of my pools were legacied into lower rates when I bought the route. A lot of guys are averaging around, but plan on raising rates almost 15% across the board to offset increased costs.

"13. "I'm 34. I do marketing. I was self-employed in blue-collar work for a while.

Then I began freelance writing in that niche, positioned myself as an industry expert, built up a portfolio and clients, and, finally, one of them offered me a management role on the team he was building. Easier on my knees .

I don't know what the fuck I’m doing, but I was told in confidence that I got some of the highest ratings from the most recent feedback cycle across the company, and I hit my metrics every quarter, so I guess it’s fine.

"14. "My husband is 62. He dropped out of high school in his freshman year and began working in the trades. We've owned a construction company for 30 years.

He reads a balance sheet and income statement as well as any MBA. He's smart, talented, and knows how to work with people. I have a bunch of degrees, and mentally he leaves me behind. He's a very good reader of everything and anything.

He's very smart and very physically fit after decades working on his feet as a carpenter. Good-looking, too. All men should be that lucky at 62. Best business partner ever.

"15. "Accountant. My friend's mom worked at a traveling nurse staffing company while I was in high school. When I graduated, she said they had a position open in document control for accounting .

After two years, I transferred to an entry-level accounts payable position. I'm not at the same company anymore, but the 7 years of experience there allowed me to land more jobs in accounting, and now I'm a senior accountant.

"16. "I'm 35. I've been pushing carts at Costco since I was 18. I clear around $85k a year, including my 15+ year employee bonus.

I have full health, dental, and vision benefits. I have around 700k in my 401k from Costco stock, basically 30x since I got hired. I max out my contribution every paycheck. I make $33 an hour with 1.5x on Sundays, so $50, plus paid holidays.

For where I live in a rural part of the country, the money is fantastic. I am happy doing what I'm doing, and life is stress-free. Not much more to ask for.

"17. "I'm a senior network engineer for a tech firm. I lucked out in learning about networking and PCs back in the '80s. So when the internet boom hit in the '90s, companies were begging for people with any kind of experience, degree or not.

I never went back and finished my degree because my experience always superseded that.

"18. "I’m 45 and dropped out of college after my first year at age 19. I’m now a senior graphic designer for Broadway and a freelance illustrator for clients like MTV, LEGO, Scholastic, and Coach. I’ve had three art exhibits and won four national advertising awards for my work.

"19. "I'm 40, and I've been in sales since I was 17. A good tip is to sell something that performs well. No amount of skill will sell something unsellable.

"20. "I got a job as a substitute carrier at the post office. I was 43 and became a regular rural carrier at 46. Worked 20 years and got a pension.

The pay was good. It boosted my Social Security so much. I can live comfortably as a retiree at 66.

"If you skipped college and still found success, let us know what you do for work. You can share your thoughts in the comments or in the anonymous comments form below.