People On GLP-1s Say They Suddenly Have This 1 Unexpected Obsession
As food becomes less stimulating, GLP-1 users are gravitating toward this pricey obsession.
Independent journalism is powered by people. We need 31,000 supporters to contribute during our year-end campaign to keep our newsroom strong. About three months into taking Zepbound, comedian Todd Masterson got a whiff of a certain Le Labo fragrance and thought about it for days.
“It was like that trope in movies where someone takes a hit of a drug and then they flash cut to their pupil dilating and then flash cut to them flying through an electric tunnel,” he told HuffPost. “Like, it literally hit a nerve in my sinuses and it tattooed itself on my brain. ”for weight loss ― Masterson has lost almost 80 pounds and gained a full-on fragrance obsession.
His collection ― heavy on intense florals and vanilla scents ― is nearing 100 bottles.
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