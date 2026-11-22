Could the sugar available before birth and in infancy have a connection to our health half a century later? A new study has found that people whose earliest development overlapped with Britain's sugar rationing had blood measurements in their 50s that suggested a younger biological profile.

Could the sugar available before birth and in infancy have a connection to our health half a century later? A new study has found that people whose earliest development overlapped with Britain's sugar rationing had blood measurements in their 50s that suggested a younger biological profile.

The research explores a connection between nutrition during a period we can't remember and our health as adults. To trace that connection, researchers turned to a policy that ended in September 1953. Until then, families in Britain could buy only limited amounts of sugar. When household sugar restrictions lifted, consumption rose sharply.

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Children born just a few years apart therefore encountered different nutritional environments at the start of their lives. , found that the longer rationing extended from development before birth into infancy, the greater the difference in biological age. In the longest-exposed group, biological age relative to the age-expected value was around five months lower than in unexposed participants. This group also had lower risks of cataracts and chronic kidney disease later in life.

The historical change offered a rare opportunity to investigate links between early nutrition and adult health. The team could use a national shift in sugar availability without asking families to recall meals eaten decades earlier. Led by ophthalmology researchers Jason C. Yam and Li Jia Chen at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the team examined information from UK Biobank, a large health database.

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They selected participants born in Britain between October 1951 and March 1956, comparing those exposed to rationing during early development with those conceived after restrictions ended. Their focus was the first 1,000 days, from conception to around a child's second birthday. During this period, organs develop and systems controlling energy use and responses to hormones take shape.

Nutritional conditions at this stage may have lasting connections to health.lower risks of diabetes and high blood pressureThey used blood measurements collected when participants were, on average, in their 50s. A method called PhenoAge combines chronological age with nine measurements, including blood sugar, inflammation markers, and blood cell characteristics. PhenoAge estimates biological age using patterns associated with illness and mortality risk. Two people of the same chronological age can have different results.

The team calculated how far each participant's estimated biological age departed from the value expected for someone their age. After accounting for factors including age, sex, birthplace, and maternal smoking around birth, exposure before birth alone was associated with a biological age acceleration measure approximately 0.26 years lower than in unexposed participants. That represents a difference of roughly three months.

When rationing also covered part of the first year after birth, the difference increased to around four and a half months, reaching roughly five months when exposure extended into the second year. The association appeared in both sexes, although it was stronger among women. A similar pattern persisted across groups with different genetic susceptibility to accelerated biological aging. The team also examined 6,105 people born outside the UK during the same period.

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They found no comparable pattern linked to birth timing, although this smaller comparison group couldn't rule out broader changes over time. The researchers then examined hospital records following participants' recruitment. Exposure before birth and into the first two years was associated with a 17 percent lower risk of age-related cataract, a clouding of the eye's lens, and a 22 percent lower risk of chronic kidney disease. One possible explanation involves how the developing body responds to nutrition.

Early conditions may influence blood sugar regulation, hormone responses, and organ development in ways that persist into adulthood. The study found differences in measurements including blood sugar and white blood cell counts. These findings don't establish the mechanism connecting early nutrition with adult health. Nor does the five-month difference mean participants would live five months longer.

Blood measurements captured one period, so they couldn't reveal how quickly individuals aged over time. There were no clear associations with damage to the optic nerve known as glaucoma or with deterioration of central vision called age-related macular degeneration. Nor were there clear links with the bone-weakening condition osteoporosis or with dementia. Individual sugar consumption was unknown.

Findings remained broadly consistent after accounting for food prices and other dietary changes, but other postwar changes couldn't be ruled out. Most participants were White, also limiting generalizability. The study doesn't prove that reducing sugar early in life prevents disease. It offers clues for investigating how nutrition during pregnancy and infancy may connect to health decades later.