People Compared It to The Birth of a Nation and “a Lynching.” Now This Spielberg Movie Is a Classic.

In the 1980s, The Color Purple prompted protests and boycotts. There’s a reason it’s since been embraced.

—Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel detailing decades of a young Black woman’s harrowing life in the Jim Crow South—that has always felt like magic to me.

It is the moment when Shug Avery reveals that she wrote a song for the protagonist, Celie , titled “Miss Celie’s Blues. ” Before Shug can even get any words out, Celie covers her mouth with the back of her hand to hide a pure, bashful smile. The refrain in the story up until this point, echoed by a series of men who have abused Celie in myriad ways, is that Celie is ugly.

Her beauty, however, can be seen clearly in Goldberg’s eyes, which remain both observant and, in moments of surprise, as wide as the endless expanses her character would traverse to reunite with her long-lost sister, Nettie. Every time I watch the film, this strikes me as the first time the viewer witnesses a real smile from adult Celie—an indication she will blossom by the time the end credits roll.prompting boycotts and a backlash that questioned many things: Walker’s talents, whether or not white creators should be able to tell Black stories, and, above all, what constitutes appropriate Black media representation.

The film and its surrounding controversy became one of the few stains on Spielberg’s largely sparkling half-century career. Yet, in the 40-plus years since, it has become a Black classic—a position it should undoubtedly continue to occupy. Rather than being a blemish on Spielberg’s résumé,was lambasted, protested, and cast off by many Black men.

Organizations such as the Coalition Against Black Exploitation and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People decried the film for what they believed was an uncharacteristic and harmful one-note depiction of Black men as needlessly and endlessly violent, as embodied above all by Danny Glover’s character Mister. Columnist and television host Tony Brown went onand the most anti-Black family film of the modern film era.

” Spike Lee declared that all of the Black men in the film were “,” stating: “Within recent years, the quickest way for a Black playwright, novelist, or poet to get published has been to say that Black men are shit. ” Walker’s work was raked over the coals by many, including poet and novelist Ishmael Reed, who had aand other members of what he defined to the New Yorker as Gloria Steinem’s “Black feminist auxiliary.

” During a televised debate, Reedadvertised as ‘Come join a celebration,’ I thought I was being invited to a lynching,” adding, “and I was. ” In a New York Timesheadlined “Blacks in Heated Debate Over ‘The Color Purple,’ ” Chuck Sutton, a radio host, was quoted as saying on his show that “no media vehicle sinceMany Black women had a different response.

Their reaction to this pushback is perhaps best summarized by something Oprah Winfrey—whose Oscar-nominated debut in the film as Sofia helped catapult her from being a local Chicago television host to the titan of Black entertainment she is today—said at the time: “This movie is not trying to represent the history of Black people in this country any more thanIt wasn’t just the content of the movie itself that had many Black people raising fists and picket signs, but its backstory. The fact that the film was adapted for the screen by two white men—Spielberg and the Dutch-born screenwriter Menno Meyjes—was also criticized.

And it wasn’t just Spielberg’s race but his background, which included nothing like this kind of material. Though we know Spielberg today as the director of not just popcorn entertainment but such serious, adult, and historically-minded movies ashe hadn’t yet done anything nearly so weighty, and was known instead as simply the whiz kid behind movies like).

Everyone was questioning the director’s decision to adapt the story, even hypothesizing that he was merely scheming for his first Oscar by choosing to adapt some loftier source material . But Spielberg loved the book, and as he, “I really wanted to challenge myself with something that was not stereotypically a Spielberg movie.

” Moreover, Spielberg’s unprecedented string of hits had given him the ability to get the movie made on a scale that would not otherwise be possible. As actress Margaret Avery, “there were no Black directors at that time that the studios would give that power to. ” These criticisms of the film were, in many ways, narrow-minded.

Some pondered why white supremacy wasn’t the villain in the story , while those who took up the #NotAllBlackMen–esque stance were inadvertently brushing off the tales of domestic abuse many Black women attested to having lived. Among Black Americans, it was a true battle of the sexes playing out on the global stage.

, its reach has gone far beyond the screen. As someone born in the ’90s, I had it introduced to me as a definitive favorite synonymous with cable channel surfing, where it took up permanent residence. Its 11 Academy Award nominations are touted as achievements . It may sound unbelievable to find the movie comforting, but I am often reassured by depictions of strong Black women, by Winfrey’s steadfastness and Avery’s grace and Goldberg’s virtue.

If a director’s job is to elicit great performances and create a unified, harmonious piece of work that makes you feel something, I simply can’t say that Spielberg





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