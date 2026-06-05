People Are Spilling The Bizarre And Heartbreaking Ways They Found Out About Their Partners' Affairs, And Wowwwww

'He made the other girl his lock screen and forgot to change it back when we went out.'

Some stories are from this"I asked to see his phone because I wanted to show him something on Instagram. He handed it to me, and the only search was for his ex, whom he'd told me he blocked months ago and didn't want any further contact.

I asked him about it, and he gave me this whole speech about how I always ruin the day because of my 'jealousy' and 'low self-esteem.

' Turns out he told her he dumped me and was actually seeing us both on separate days. I called her, and she told me everything, confused as hell because she thought we'd broken up. Funnily enough, she and I became super close friends after we kicked him to the curb.

""She came home horny. I pulled down her panties, and there was still a condom partially inside her, hanging out.

""My husband had a new female friend for a few months, which started to make me suspicious because I had never met her, and I met most of his friends. He also told me she was taking him out for his birthday, but the location was a surprise. My instincts told me they stayed at her place. He confirmed it but denied that there was anything other than friendship, and said she was only a good friend.

A few days later, his phone was blowing up while he was next to me, and I read texts from him telling her he was thinking about her. Then, she asked when he was going to tell me about them and complained that he wasn't making up his mind to be exclusive. I confronted him, and he denied it.

Finally, he cracked and claimed that he turned to her because I had been distant. She then called him repeatedly, and I had him pick it up. I heard her asking him if 'they were okay' and to call her as soon as he could. He claimed they didn't get physical, but the trust is gone.

""She got pregnant. I’m a female as well, so...two tacos doesn’t equal guac, y’know?

""Girlfriend: 'Hey, babe, can you check if my dad called? ' me: *checks her phone* Text from David: 'Still thinking about last night. Can’t wait to be inside of you again.

' Me: 'Well, I sure hope that’s not her dad... '""My wife was working late, and I fell asleep on the couch. I woke up to find she wasn’t home, and I got worried. Drove up to her office, and her and her coworkers' cars were the only ones there.

Walked into their office and caught them in mid stroke on her desk.

""Her best friend, who didn’t even like me, told me. Sometimes it pays for people to think of you as a good guy, even if they don’t like you. Her friend literally told me, 'I don’t get what you two have in common, but you don’t deserve that.

'""I was at work in a cubicle-type setup. A coworker/friend sat next to me, browsing Tinder, when she suddenly shrieked my name. When I peeked into her cubicle, she was acting weird, like a deer in the headlights, and hiding her phone. As you might have guessed, she came across my husband’s profile, and it was very clear that it was not an old profile.

" "I left work immediately and drove to the middle school where he teaches to confront him. No students were in the classroom during the planning period, and he just denied everything. I packed up my shit that same day and never looked back. Found out that he had been doing this ever since we were dating.

""He told my 14-year-old about her and showed him her picture. Then he asked him to keep her secret and continued texting and calling her constantly in front of him.

Then he bought her kid two $50 Walmart gift cards for an online video game in front of my son. He would never do that for my son.

" "My son told me, and I filed for divorce. My husband claims it wasn't an affair because they didn't sleep together. I say it was an affair and filed for divorce two days later. And including my son was another form of abuse.

That's his child, not his buddy. He was supposed to protect him from the ugly in the world, even if that ugly was him.

""He pocket-dialed me while he was having sex with her. I got to hear a significant portion of what they were doing. I've never felt more nauseated in my entire life than I did at that moment.

""I met a girl through work , got her number, and when we first talked, she said she just went through a breakup and didn’t want to jump into anything. So, I played it cool. After a few weeks, we started hanging out and hooking up every day. I really liked her, and our connection was great.

After eight months, I was like,. I was on vacation, and we were talking on the phone when she naturally brought up the idea of us still being 'just friends' in a teasing way, like, 'Come on, we’re more than that.

' I told her with a smile on my face that we should talk about that when I get home. Then she went quiet. Hardly answered my texts the rest of my trip. Gave no explanation, didn’t wanna hang out when I got back.

I was SO confused.

" "I don’t have social media, but in my desperate confusion, I made a Facebook account and looked her up. She had never broken up with the previous guy. She lived with him. Cheated on both of us for eight months straight.

""I walked in on her taking a nude photo in the mirror. She jumped like I had caught her in the act, and I immediately knew. She said she was just going to send it to me as a surprise. An hour later, she went out on the porch to smoke.

I peeked through the window behind her and watched her text it to my coworker/friend.

""My ex was having a long-term affair that I knew for sure was going on, but she would not own up to anything. Keykoggers, home cameras, and one GPS tracker later, I caught them in the family minivan in a parking lot. Red-handed. Found all the love letters next detailing their plans to both leave their spouses and move in.

He backed out of the deal, and I’ve moved on after I told his wife what was going on. Lots of fun.

""We met in opposite directions on escalators. She was in his arms and could only mouth sorry as we passed each other.

""One of the guys he was trying to cheat with found me on Instagram and said, “Hey, your boyfriend keeps hitting on me, but you’re way cuter,” and gave me his phone number. Did some digging and discovered he was on multiple dating apps, saw the messages.

""I was with my now ex-husband for five years. I was looking at his phone, which is something I never do. I was only on it because my phone was dead, and that’s when I accidentally clicked on a saved file. I can’t remember what he labeled it as, but it was naked photos of his ex.

Apparently, she was sending him naked photos. Also, he slept with my cousin, a cousin to whom I opened up my home, and I helped get her away from a stalker boyfriend, too. I thought I could trust her, especially being my family, but I guess I can’t trust family. But good news, because karma had my back, apparently, his friend tried to murder him the following year.

It’s just a bummer he survived. Sucks he didn’t die, only shot three times, but I guess that’s good enough.

""About 11 months after we got married, I woke up early on his birthday to swap out the SIM card in his old phone for the brand new phone I got him so that it’d be ready to go when he woke up. I don’t normally snoop through phones, but I was having an issue getting his data to transfer over right, and ended up in his text messages.

That’s when I saw an odd number of texts from his best friend’s ex-wife . Out of innocent curiosity, I opened them. I, honestly, didn’t think there would be anything out of line with it. Oh, boy, was I wrong.

It was multiple sexts, pictures of her private parts, and one juicy, birds-eye view video of her pleasuring herself. It was way more of that woman that I ever expected to see.

" "I immediately left the house with no intention of ever returning. I drove north for about two hours before convincing myself to turn around. I got home four hours later. He was awake but had no idea what was going on.

I let him explain his side of the story. He, of course, blamed me. I had been going to bed early because I was going into work at 5:45 am, and I wasn’t paying enough attention to him. He also said that he didn’t ask her to send those pics or dirty messages, and he didn’t even know she had sent them.

She was drunk and did it on her own. She called me the next day, crying, taking all the blame, profusely apologizing, and asking me not to tell any of our other friends, because my husband had always been 'like a brother' to her. I always knew that he was 100% involved and responsible for what I saw.

I just didn’t want my family to tell me they told me so…While I do love my four babies, I have often thought that my life might’ve been drastically better had I just swallowed my pride and left him for good that day.

""I went to his house for Christmas, and his mom kept saying she was so excited to be a nana soon, but I wasn’t pregnant, and she only had one son 🙃. ""I had a long day at work and went to meet my husband at a bar for one drink at closing time. He had recently put a bunch of his paintings on display there.

When I arrived at the bar, he was drinking in a booth with two women, one young and one old. I walked over, took a big drink of his beer, introduced myself as his wife, and thanked them for coming to his art show. Cue looks of shock and confusion. It turned out he was on a date with his girlfriend and was meeting her mom for the first time.

In hindsight, I find it hilarious, but I can’t get the look the mom gave me out of my head. A perfect mixture of shock and curiosity, with a little bit of disgust, she realized before I did what was going on.

""I had just gotten home from three weeks of summer holidays. I hadn't been home or seen my wife for a few weeks, so I was excited to get home. It was Saturday night, and I could sense she was awake into the small hours on her phone. I never thought anything of it as I'd never had a reason not to trust her.

" "At 4:30 a.m., she got up out of bed and said she was going to pick her brother up from a party. COVID lockdown had just ended, so everyone was partying. We have two young kids, so we didn't go out. She comes home just over an hour later and jumps into bed wearing sexy underwear, which was the opposite of what she went to bed wearing.

I woke up with the kids at 7, and the whole situation didn't sit right with me. I took the dash cam footage from the car and loaded it onto the computer. There it was, clear as day, some dude who did not look like her brother at all was thankful she came to pick him up, and they flirted in the car for a bit before dropping him off at his house.

It was difficult to watch, but when I confronted her, she broke down and confessed. Two weeks later and the car was sold, six weeks after that the house was sold, a year later and were divorced.

""I had suspicions and finally broke down and went through her phone. She was chatting with him through Words With Friends.

""My partner used to keep a notebook by the window to record the different kinds of birds at the feeder, along with the date and time. The entries were all my handwriting and his.

Then, there was an entry in a different style written at sunrise on a date that I wasn't there.

""I was driving back on a road trip with a friend of my boyfriend's who said, 'It’s so great that we’re friends even after the whole 'other woman’ thing,' and I was like, 'What are you talking about? ' We had been in a long-distance relationship, and apparently, he was in another one the whole time. I was the other woman and had no idea.

I’d rearranged my whole life to be with him, and we’d just bought a house together. There were 18 more hours of driving until we reached home, where we could get the full story and stew in my feelings. The road-trip buddy and I are still friends, though!

""I got home from work one day and noticed my then-girlfriend had cleaned out her purse before going to work, and left a couple of small things on the bed. We would frequent the movies, so I thought nothing of it when I saw a ticket stub.

I figured I would look a little closer out of a fond curiosity, when I discovered it was actually from the night before, when she was 'out getting dinner with one of her girl friends.

' Turns out she went to see a movie with her ex. ""I woke up on Christmas morning, and her neck was covered in hickies that I most definitely did not leave. That was shortly followed by logging on to Facebook, only to find that the new girl had posted a ton of pics of the two of them snuggling and making out, and.

So all our mutual friends found out I’d been cheated on at basically the same time. Merry Christmas to me.

"Lastly,"He made the other girl his lock screen and forgot to change it back when we went out. Made up some story about how it was his cousin with cancer, and this photo with her lifting her shirt was 'the last time she was healthy.

' Then, when I didn’t buy it, he called to break up with her in front of me like that would make it okay?? "What's the wildest way you found out your partner was cheating? Leave a comment, or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, leave a submission in the form below.





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