'My sister's friend spun around just in time and caught my hand. The drop was over 100 feet onto jagged rocks.'

, people know it. They're sharing the near-death experiences that gave them a newfound appreciation for our fragile little lives, and honestly, some of these stories are truly mind-boggling.

Take a look:"I was hanging out at a friend's house with a couple of people on the back porch, drinking, smoking, listening to music, and enjoying a nice summer evening. My best friend told us he was going to the local Metro stop, about a 10-minute walk from the house, to make a deal and that he'd be back. Well, the guys he sold to followed him back to us.

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I still remember thinking, in my drunken haze, 'Why are these guys wearing gloves and masks in the summer?

' I looked at their hands again and realized both guys had pistols. They made us all lie facedown on the porch, grabbed our phones first, and then went through our pockets.

""They were pressing my friend's face to the ground, holding a pistol to his face and screaming, 'Where's the rest of the money and dope? ' He was being honest when he told them that the half-ounce and a couple hundred bucks were all he had. I genuinely thought they were going to kill him right then and there. While we were lying there, one of the guys told us, 'You are all going to die tonight.

' I believed him and came to terms with my shitty death pretty quickly. They finally told us to count to 100, and then we could get up. I had nightmares for years about people chasing me and wanting to kill me. Don't hang out with drug dealers, y'all.

""I had a ruptured ectopic pregnancy. I knew it had ruptured the moment I stepped out of the shower. It felt like there were knives inside me. My husband rushed me to the ER.

At the ER, they nearly sent me home because they couldn't find any evidence of a rupture. Thankfully, the OB/GYN on call swooped in just in time and got me rushed into emergency surgery at 3 a.m. I had to be intubated for the surgery because there wasn't enough time to let me fast beforehand. When I woke up, everyone had very grave expressions. Apparently, it was a severe case that they caught just as it was rupturing.

Had they sent me home as they originally planned, I probably would've bled out and died in my sleep.

""I woke up from a nap on the couch in a pool of blood about 22 years ago. It was clearly menstrual. I called a friend to come stay with my kids, who were asleep. I took a bath towel, rolled it up, and stuck it between my legs.

The blood was gushing like a bathtub faucet! I lived less than two miles from a hospital, so when my friend showed up, I drove myself there. I parked near the emergency room entrance and waddled in with the rolled-up towel between my legs, leaving a trail of blood behind me. You know you're in trouble when they whisk you back into the treatment room before even taking your identification or payment information!

""Blood was gushing out of me, and I started to fade. I said, 'Tell my children I love them.

' I remember they hooked me up to IV blood in both arms, and nurses were squeezing the bags to get it into me faster. I was certain I was dying. I was divorced and had been celibate for a long time, so I was certain this wasn't related to a miscarriage. When I woke up, I was in a hospital room.

My OB/GYN had been notified, but he had no idea what had happened. I was prescribed medication to stop any bleeding that might happen in the future and was discharged. I was terrified when my next period started, but I never had any issues again. I thought I was dying at the time.

I was so scared for my kids!

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""I almost died giving birth because of a doctor's fuck-up. They sent my husband down to the NICU, and while the medical staff thought I was completely unconscious, they discussed when to stop trying to save me and how to cover up what had really happened so my husband wouldn't sue. They said they were done working on me and told my family to come in and say goodbye.

They told them I'd lost too much blood and that they'd exhausted all their efforts. I was in agonizing pain, and my baby was hurt, so I didn't even get to see him before I was about to die. Somehow, I survived the night, even though everyone had given up on me. We sued them afterward.

The hospital revoked the doctor's privileges. Oddly enough, my husband was the hospital's legal risk manager. His job was to investigate doctors committing less than standard care and malpractice.

""When my little brother was two, my mom got into a small elevator with him, and there was a gap between the floor and the moving doors. The stroller wheels got sucked into the gap and started pulling him in, too. She managed to wrench my brother out, and other than a few scrapes, he was fine.

However, he developed terrible claustrophobia afterward.

""I was a lab tech at an industrial waste disposal company. I was cleaning up the lab and started dumping a sample into the waste bin when a huge chemical explosion happened about 6 inches from my face. It involved a 19-liter waste container. It turns out someone hadn't properly labeled some waste containing a mixture of extremely strong acids .

I couldn't breathe, and my face, neck, chest, eyes, and arms were burning. My gloves disintegrated. Fortunately, the other lab worker had clocked out but hadn't left yet because I wasn't strong enough to pull the emergency shower switch. I'm still struggling with PTSD.

""I was swimming alone outside the house we'd rented on vacation, which was right on the beach. I was pretty intoxicated and went out too deep. I felt the rip current pulling me out to sea. I was getting further and further from the house and thought to myself that I couldn't do anything.

It's really scary when you're swimming but not moving in the direction you want to go. For some reason, I was able to break free. I remember that afterward, I swam back to shore and lay flat on my stomach, hugging the sand.

""I was about 5 years old, playing in a hayfield with my little sister while our grandparents were moving hay bales. They'd told us to stay away from the bales and the tractors, but we didn't listen. Near one of the hay bales my grandpa was picking up, I didn't see the baling twine lying on the ground. But I sure knew it was there when it wrapped around my ankle, and my terrifying ride behind the tractor began.

My grandpa had no idea I was being dragged behind him. I was screaming, my sister was screaming, and I just knew I was going to be crushed by a hay bale if he didn't see me in time. About 30 yards from where he was going to drop the bale, the twine finally snapped. We never played in the hayfield while they were working again after that.

""I was on a plane that had just taken off, so we weren't very high up yet, when it suddenly tilted sideways and started dropping fast, almost like a rock. Everyone on the plane was freaking out, saying Hail Marys, and their pupils were dilated. We all genuinely thought we were going to crash. Fortunately, the pilot managed to get the plane back on track, and we started climbing again.

But not a single word was said by anyone for the entire half-hour flight, and there was no usual announcement from the pilot saying, 'We have arrived! Welcome, and enjoy your time here,' or anything like that. It was freaky. I really thought we were all going to bite it that day!

We must have hit an air pocket or something, or maybe a crosswind. I have no idea, but it was scary!

""A housemate I had in college went out drinking and brought home a drinking buddy they'd met that night. The guy became paranoid and was triggered when my housemate suggested they drunkenly wrestle. He thought he was genuinely being attacked and pulled a knife, so I tried to calm him down and get him to leave by assuring him he was safe.

My drunk housemate then stupidly tackled him in an attempt to disarm him and failed, which enraged the guy even more. He grabbed me and held the knife to my throat while I calmly told him he was safe and that I'd walk him out. With the knife against my throat the entire time, I walked him to the door. He stepped outside, and I slammed the door behind him, locked it, and called the cops.

The cops took our statements and later told us they'd found his abandoned car crashed into a tree a couple of blocks away, but the guy was nowhere to be found.

""When I was 14, I had the flu, and it went on for weeks. My dad kept saying it would pass, but it just kept getting worse and worse. Eventually, he took me to the clinic, and they told me I had a collapsed lung caused by all the coughing. I also have asthma, so that didn't help.

The doctor told my dad to take me to the hospital immediately or else I would die. I spent 3–4 weeks in the hospital, and I was fine after that. I still have no idea what could've caused the collapsed lung.

""I fell off a ski lift once. My dad and I were on the lift, and we'd just raised the safety bar as we approached the end station to get off. All I did was try to adjust myself a little farther forward in the seat so I could get off more easily, and the slippery seat sent me flying off.

Since we were close to the station, it wasn't a guaranteed-death fall distance, but there were also jagged rocks all around the station. Fortunately, I landed just short of them in a deep snowbank and was completely unhurt. If I'd decided to adjust myself even a second later, I probably wouldn't be here.

""I was 6 years old. I was walking with my sister and her friend along a cliffside when I slipped and fell over the edge. My sister's friend spun around just in time and caught my hand. The drop was over 100 feet onto jagged rocks.

""My family was in a major accident when I was young. Before it happened, my sister and I got into an argument over who got to sit in the front passenger seat. She won the argument, so I sat in the middle row . I woke up to the van on its roof, with glass everywhere.

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My sister suffered some pretty bad head lacerations, and my dad died. Somehow, I survived.

""I was riding a bus home when we heard a gunshot. The driver stopped to check what had happened, and that's when we noticed a bullet hole in the glass window, just a few inches away from where I was sitting.

""I got COVID-19 right at the tail end of the Delta variant in November 2021. I ended up spending 2 months in the hospital, a month in the ICU, and almost 2 weeks intubated and in a coma. They had 'the talk' with my family and told them I probably wouldn't make it. I had to learn how to swallow, grip things, and walk again.

I still have to walk using oxygen. I am, however, still alive.

""I was snowmobiling and went straight through a barbed-wire fence. The wire came within 2 mm of my jugular, and I needed over 200 stitches. I haven't been on a snowmobile since, and that was 18 years ago.

""I came close to drowning as a kid. I was in a pool without my parents and dove as deep as I could, but I didn't have enough air. When I realized I was in trouble, I started swimming back up. I remember thinking that I might not make it, but I had to keep swimming.

Oddly, I was very serene. I felt like, 'If I make it, I make it. If I don't and I drown, that's okay, too.

'""My great-grandmother had all three of her first children in the hospital. Her mother-in-law thought this was just shameful, so when her fourth and final child was due, my great-grandmother decided to shut the old lady up by having the baby at home. Wouldn't ya know it? Her son turned out to be *gigantic*, and she was torn open and nearly bled to death.

She needed a major blood transfusion and barely survived.

""I got jumped on while I was underwater at a swimming pool. The pool had these giant balls for people to play with, and you were NOT supposed to jump on them because it was against the pool rules. Well, someone decided those rules didn't matter, and I happened to be out of view. They landed right on top of me, and I remember gasping in lungfuls of pool water.

It felt awful.

""Three guys broke into my apartment, thinking it was someone else's, and held guns to my head for about 5 minutes while asking where this guy was. I truthfully had no idea who they were looking for. Eventually, they believed me, stole my phone, and left. They stayed close enough to the building that my watch was still connected to my phone.

Being able to text my girlfriend and best friend from my watch and tell them to call the cops was the greatest stroke of luck I could've imagined. I'd already accepted that I was a dead man. I haven't been able to sleep much since, and I can only imagine the long-term impact this will all have.

""I was about 13 years old and rafting with family and friends on a very easy-flowing river. Somehow, the raft got pinned against some underwater rocks, and the current pushed against it hard enough to flip it upside down. Everyone else in my raft was thrown clear, except me. I was still inside the raft, but it had folded closed like an upside-down hot dog bun, trapping me underwater.

The current's pressure kept the raft pressed against the rocks, with me inside. I kept trying to push it open so I could escape underwater and reach the surface, but I wasn't strong enough. I genuinely thought I was going to die. I finally managed to open it enough to slip through the bottom and reach the surface.

It was probably only a few seconds, but it felt like forever. I never went rafting again.

""My wife and I went to a convention in New York years ago. We went outside to find a street vendor and got some halal kebabs. I ended up choking on a piece of lamb that completely blocked my airway, so I couldn't even make a sound. I made the choking sign to my wife, but she froze.

It was a crowded city street, but let me tell you, I've never felt so isolated in my life. Fortunately, the vendor noticed and performed the Heimlich maneuver on me.

""I had my blood pressure drop ridiculously low because of some medications. It felt like my soul was leaving my body. I remember feeling like I was slipping into a dark but comfortable tunnel, and the world around me kept getting further and further away.

""I was floating down a river on a tube at a festival, with people everywhere on inflatables tied off along the river. Some people were tied off right in the middle of the river. As the current pushed me straight into them, I went underwater and got caught on the rope they'd tied their inflatables to. I got so tangled up that my head was stuck underwater, and I inhaled a ton of water.

The people on the inflatable didn't even help me, and my friends floated by so quickly that they couldn't stop to help, either. It was fucking scary.

""I was 9 years old and on a road trip with my mom. She saw a train and started admiring how long it was, not realizing she'd drifted into the opposite lane with a car coming straight at us.

"And finally:"I came within inches of being hit by a bus. A coworker I wasn't particularly a fan of saved my life by pulling me back. I'm a big fan of theirs now, haha.

"Now it's your turn! Have you ever had a moment where you got out of a messed-up situation and realized,"Whoa! I almost died!

"? You know, one of those near-death experiences that gives you an entirely new perspective on life? Well, tell me all about it! Drop your stories in the comments or the anonymous form below. Leave