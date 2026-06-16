People Are Sharing The Things That Will “Completely Die Out” With The Current Older Generations

'The absolute peak societal art form that is writing a physical check for a $4.50 grocery bill while a line of fifteen increasingly impatient people forms behind you.'

Every generation leaves its own mark on our culture. Some of these changes impact the way we do things for years and years, while others live and die with the generations who popularized them.

Reading through the responses to this question left me with mixed emotions, because while I know it's important that we continue to evolve and progress, there are so many things we just might lose in the process. Here's what people had to share:"Physical newspapers are in danger of disappearing. My local paper has changed from daily delivery to every other day, and the papers are getting thinner and thinner.

Earlier this year, a local pulp and paper mill shut down its newsprint division, ending over a century of paper making at that facility.

""Cursive handwriting. I’m 29, and nobody else I know under 40 uses it or can reliably read it. Apparently, neither can AI, which I thought was cool. Granted, that means a lot of history might be lost one day simply because the majority can’t decipher it.

" "The art of fixing things instead of replacing them. My generation just buys new; my grandfather could fix absolutely anything.

" "The absolute peak societal art form that is writing a physical check for a $4.50 grocery bill while a line of 15 increasingly impatient people forms behind you. ""And waiting until everything is totaled out and bagged up to decide it’s time to root around in your 15-gallon purse to fish out the checkbook. And then go back again and repeat, looking for your pen. And then ask the cashier for the total five times.

And the store name. And the date. And then still struggling through filling out the damn thing like it’s the first time you’ve ever paid by check. Oh, AND THEN needing to log it in the check register right then and there.

🤣🤣🤣🤣"I think groups and clubs are dying out. All the ones I've ever considered joining are full of older people. There are no young people interested. Now that I’m older , it’s gotten even worse.

" "Social Security — it’s a math problem. When these programs were created, many workers were supporting a single retiree. That works, and as long as people keep paying into the system, everything is aces.

However, in every single Western country, that pyramid has turned into a column and is about to invert so that every worker will be supporting many retirees. This will cause system failure. This has happened for several reasons. People are living longer.

The longer people live, the longer they draw. Boomers are retiring, and they are one of the biggest demographics the world has ever seen. People either can’t afford to have kids or feel the world is so awful that it would be morally irresponsible to bring a child into it. In Japan, they sell more adult diapers than baby ones.

This will eventually be the case everywhere. Without enough people to pay into the system, the system fails.

""Most of the soldiers are gone, and soon, all of us who knew them and were raised by them will be gone, too. " "Strawberry bonbons. Pretty sure those aren't manufactured in any candy factory — they just spawn in candy jars at someone's grandma's house.

""We just tore the landline out of my room a few months ago when we were redoing it. It was getting in the way of painting. Honestly, I didn't even realize it was there or what it was. I always assumed it was an abstract metal piece that didn't have a function anymore, since by the time I hit the age where I could understand what it was, I never saw it used because it was already obsolete.

" "Those magazines that tell you what's on telly, like TV Guide. My old fella bought one every week, and I must have shown him a million times that there was a guide right there on the telly...he just didn't care. 🤣" "Hopefully, the last of the silent generation's mistreatment of women, i.e., the man runs the house, and the woman serves her husband as a lesser partner in the relationship. It's such a BS way of thinking.

""Writing letters to family and friends. Not emails, texts, messages, WhatsApp, or DMs, but writing a letter and mailing it to someone you want to say hello to. I found a bunch of old letters from over a 100 years ago between my great-great-grandfather and great-great-uncle.

" "I went to a graveside burial for a 94-year-old recently and commented that this would most likely be the last time I would be a part of the tradition of burying the dead. " "I'm from Memphis and a millennial, and I would be so sad if they closed Graceland due to lack of interest from younger generations.

I really hope Tennessee preserves one of its less heinous moments of history . I'm so glad the Civil Rights Museum and the Lorraine Motel have been so well cared for and preserved. I obviously know that Elvis isn't as important as Martin Luther King Jr. or the Civil Rights Museum, but it's still a part of our culture.

" "I feel like some of the music from their generation will be lost, like Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Linda Ronstadt, Anne Murray, Ray Charles, Les Paul, Doris Day, The Carpenters, Chet Atkins, and the infamous Lawrence Welk. They don't get much play now except for specialty stations on satellite radio, and soon, they'll discontinue those when listenership drops off.

It's great music, and with Gen X and millennial parents not exposing their kids to it, it'll be something that one would have to hunt for to find. Kind of sad.

""People who have a sense of pride in their work. Anywhere from the fast food joint to the big sales company, people have an attitude of 'oh, I’m just doing the bare minimum, and that’s it.

' Being friendly and able to hold a conversation is what actually gets you the upsell from a customer. Sure, it may not be in your literal job description, but my god just…just…care. A little. You’ll get the extra tip, the repeat customer, or that deal closed.

Hell, you may even get your next job opportunity.

" "When my great-grandfather was born in the Russian Empire, people moved around the world by coal-powered steamship, coal-powered trains, and horse-powered buggies. Cars technically existed, but only as toys for the uber-rich, and not really as a practical means of transportation; Henry Ford's assembly line was still a couple of decades out. By the time he died, the Soviet Union had come and gone, and we'd gone from the Wright Brothers inventing powered flight to landing on the moon.

I'm not sure any other generation of people saw — or will see — as much change as those who lived across the 20th century, and we're losing that perspective.

" "Mailing advertisements. We still do it for my work because our average customer is like 60 to 80 years old, but we're watching the numbers die off along with our customers and will likely stop mailing brochures in the next decade.

""With this generation, they felt an obligation to care for parents who caused them trauma, made awful financial decisions, were abusive, were selfish, etc. Gen X is coming up, and we are protecting our peace and making it okay to do so. " "People who know how to enjoy themselves without having to post it on social media and constantly take photos of what they're doing.

""The ability to wait to purchase something while you save money to buy it, instead of paying interest on debt to get it right away. Also, generally knowing how to live within your means so you can save and build wealth, so when you retire, you are comfortable and not dependent on others for financial help.

Sure, the older generations splurged on occasion to take the vacation or buy the boat or car or beach house, etc., but it was because they saved and lived below their means and did not keep up with everyone.

"And finally,"I'm hoping we learn from both their mistakes and their accomplishments. No generation was perfect. No generation will be. We learn that even though they came from a different generation and made mistakes along the way with the way the world was then, we also revel in their accomplishments, fighting the fight, always moving forward, not backwards.

Listen. Learn from them. Don't let the good die out.

"What other things do you think will die out when the older generations pass on? Tell me in the comments, or use the anonymous form below. Your response might end up featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed article!





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Black-Eyed Children: A Paranormal Phenomenon That Has Terrified People for DecadesThe Black-Eyed Children phenomenon has been a source of fascination and fear for decades. Despite the lack of evidence, the stories continue to spread, and researchers are divided over whether it is an internet legend or something more sinister. This article delves into the history of the phenomenon, its impact on people, and the theories behind it.

Read more »

Former Patients Are Sharing Their Most Mortifying Doctor's Office Moments, And I Have No Words'The doctor asked if I had any questions. I told him that when I was 7 years old, I swallowed a nickel and it never came out. I would really like to have it back!!'

Read more »

There’s a new cafe in Manayunk serving samosas and viral dot cakesSaffron Cafe serves two purposes: offering a third space and sharing its owners’ Indian heritage.

Read more »

Two people shot in confrontation outside home on Northeast Side, four people detainedWOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Read more »