People Are Sharing The Secrets They've Hidden From Their Parents For Years, And Wow

I genuinely don't know how some of these have remained secrets.

No matter how close families are, most people still keep a few things from their parents. Sometimes it's because you want privacy, sometimes it's because you don’t want to worry them, and sometimes it's just easier than trying to explain something they might not understand.

Of course, not every secret is harmful or dramatic. In fact, a lot of the things people hide from their parents come from wanting to protect their peace or avoid an awkward conversation. :"What is something you’ve been hiding from your parents for years and will probably keep hiding in the future?

""I don't cash the checks they send me around the holidays to pick out presents for my kids from them. My parents are older, are both physically disabled, and are on a fixed income. I know they struggle to afford basic things and cannot afford things like the internet or a cellphone.

They live quite a ways away from me, but they mail me a check around Christmas and birthdays so I can pick out gifts for my kids from them. I don't cash them. Instead, I buy the gifts and say they are from them. I know they don't check their itemized bank statements, just the available balance, when they come in the mail .

I get so happy when they get to order takeout a few times a year because they've had a 'little more money' than they expected and are able to treat themselves.

" "I had a vasectomy. My parents want grandkids and have some by my older brother. They really want more, though, especially from my sister or me. I knew from a young age that I never wanted to be a parent, and my long-term partner has also never wanted kids.

I don’t think I’ll tell them for a long time.

""When I was about 13 years old, and my older brother was 16, he had just gotten his driver's license. He borrowed our mom's car one day and let his friend drive it around the neighborhood. Well, a friend saw me riding my bike down the street and thought it'd be funny to 'pretend' to hit me...except it wasn't funny because he actually fucking hit me with my mom's car.

According to my brother, he had apparently hit me hard enough to cause me to do a spin, and I was fortunate enough to land in the grass, so I managed to walk away with only some minor scrapes and bruises. I'm in my 30s now, and we still haven't told our mom.

" "When I was 11, my mom was dating a man who worked at our local post office that we'll call 'Dave. ' My own father had died of cancer when I was 3, so Dave was the first person I ever chose to call 'dad. ' He loved my mom, and he loved my sister and me like we were his own.

One day, he takes us to a jewelry store and has us pick out rings for ourselves, and help him pick out a ring for our mother. He told us when he was going to propose, and we had it all planned out. Three days before the planned proposal, he died of liver failure, and we never told my mom what he was planning out of fear that it would break her heart.

She never dated again, and she died thinking she wasn't good enough to be anyone's wife, which is a knife in my heart. I wish I had told her.

" "I used my dad’s credit card to call a phone sex line under the name 'Johnny Appleseed,' and the charge showed books. I remember him sitting at his desk going over his finances. And yelling 'WHO THE F*** IS JOHNNY APPLESEED???!

' And why is he buying $700 worth of books on my credit card?!?!?! ” Never found out it was me; the call was super cringe and not worth it. But seeing his reaction to the charge on his account was.

""My brother is gay, and my parents have no idea. I've known since I was 15. We're 39 and 37 now. Mom used to give me an allowance to make sure the family computer worked and monitor the way the internet was being used, and I knew all about it, but I never told her anything.

Bro says he will tell them if he ever gets married just hasn't happened yet. If it doesn't, I'll take the secret to my grave.

" "My husband and I got courthouse married over a year before the big, showy wedding. We did it for insurance reasons, but I know my dad would be devastated, and his mom would be super obnoxious about it. About half of our social circle knows.

" "When I was 16, I told them I was going to my friend’s house during a hurricane instead of heading straight home because I didn’t feel safe driving, and she was closer. She told her parents she was going to mine because we had a basement, and I was closer. We both went to a hurricane party at a beach house 30 minutes away instead.

""My mom dropped my friends and me off at a movie theatre in a sketchy part of town so we could go watch. We hung out like a bunch of sketchy teenagers for a couple of hours, and lied to my mom that we saw that movie. I’m 47 and still haven’t told her! She wouldn’t care, but I can’t bring myself to fess up.

" "That I forged the permission slip that let me go half-day during my junior and senior years in high school. They never found out. They are both dead of old age.

" "I haven't been eating kosher for a very long time, and neither has my sister. We're both keeping it a secret from the family, but sometimes Mom suspects us. We still practice different aspects of Judaism to a certain degree, but we are both foodies and can't live with the restriction, haha.

""My younger brother and I used to put my dad's empty beer bottles that we drank in a hole in the back of the spare couch. Worked well until my parents divorced and we had to carry the grubby couch that was twice its normal weight up two flights of stairs, bottles knocking the whole way.

" "My bachelor’s degree. Don’t get me wrong, I did well, but not as well as my father wanted it to be. So I just made a fake degree and showed it to him. I work in a top corporate now, but I still know that if I tell him the truth, it will be unnecessary drama.

So I choose to live peacefully.

""I didn't actually get that degree. Dropped out in the first semester and worked in nightclubs. Saved the money because I was supposed to be a broke student and because I was always working when I could have been spending money, and that's how I could afford to buy my own car. It wasn't a graduation gift from my new employer.

I'm a terrible human being.

" "When I was 16, my stepdad noticed I took a good amount of his Jack Daniels and told me not to insult his intelligence, and if I was going to steal booze from him, I better take the whole bottle because he'll notice. So I went to a party a few months later and took an unopened bottle from their liquor cabinet, and went to the party and had fun.

About a month later, my mom was grilling me on a special bottle of rum they got on vacation in the Caribbean that they couldn't find, and I had to play dumb like I didn't drink the whole thing in one night with my high school friends.

" "In 1996, my friend and I drove six hours to the beach without telling anyone. I've still never let on where I disappeared to or how the family sedan picked up so many miles.

" "I have been in an open marriage with my husband for going on a decade. I feel like their boomer brains would explode at the thought 😅.

""That the pork intolerance I’ve had since I was 10 is 100% faked. My mom bought a 10-lb box of hotthat tasted naaaasty, and the constant thawing and refreezing did them absolutely no favors. But mom said I had to keep eating them until the box was gone, so I retrieved an old dish soap bottle from the trash, filled it with water and some lawnmower clippings, and hid it under the bathroom sink.

Then every time dinner was hot dogs, I’d take a couple of bites, run to the bathroom, and squirt the rotting grass mixture into the toilet to fake like I was having diarrhea. Mom stopped making me eat the hot dogs after the fifth or sixth time.

" "The year I turned 16, I got my license and snuck out that whole summer to make four-hour round-trip trips to see my boyfriend in the middle of the night. One of those nights, my door creaked super loud, and I saw her shadow sit up in bed across the hall. I could tell she was looking straight at my door. The entire house was dead quiet.

I waited it out until I heard her snoring again, then left. This was about 17 years ago, and she still tells people about it and how that's when she started believing in ghosts. "





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