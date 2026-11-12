People Are Sharing The “Secret” Signs That Someone Is Far-Right, And They Got Very Specific

'A sign is if a guy says 'If we got married, you wouldn't have to work anymore.''

I'm a Senior Staff Writer who writes a wide range of topics, spanning from people's real-life drama to pop culture to funny things I find on the internet.

"A major red flag in a man is if he doesn't consume art made by women. If they don't listen to any female musicians or read any female authors, it is a sign that they don't respect women generally.

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""A sign a man is red-pilled is if he complains that he'll never experience being in a relationship, and then he spews out BS like 'Only 10% of women are attracted to 80% of men! ' or '75% of women have ridiculous standards and don’t like nice guys anymore! ' Men honestly believe in the number policy, because it’s much easier to use 'logic' to blame a woman rather than accept that the man is possibly just an asshole.

""Women who are conservative tend to be cagey about answering how they voted, or say they are 'not very political' and feign being moderate. ""A sign is when men don't have a merely casual negative opinion of female celebrities, but they vehemently loathe celebrity women.is my go-to mention.

I've seen grown men have toddler-like hissyfits at the mere mention that I saw the Eras Tour. And when I say I traveled to Europe on a girls' trip for it? Emotional combustion.

""Generally, a sign in men is when they have an 'it’s all women' mentality in order to place blame on women. They rant about how they can’t get a date, and it’s always the woman’s fault.

"or Taylor Swift, ask why. Usually, that will give you your answer. It's OK to have different tastes, but if the reason you don't like them is specifically that they are overtly feminist or for women and girls, then we have a problem.

""One sign a woman is right-wing is if they make excuses for bad male behavior or still supports public figures who have allegations of abuse or right-wing ideals. I think right-wing women are really just pick-mes that grew up in and still live around a predominantly right-wing community. I think of it more like Stockholm Syndrome when a woman is really hardcore MAGA.

They are more likely to choose not to see or acknowledge negative traits in the men in their lives because narratives of 'women are crazy' or 'make things up' are just the norm.

""You can tell a woman is far-right by the way she treats staff. In retail stores and restaurants, women like that just have an air of superiority, like the staff is less than human, only made for serving them.

""One indicator in a man is if he talks about the future with you in the context of having children only. "is anything more than a piece of trash. It's a red flag when they say the way Andrew Tate treats women is understandable because 'That’s just what happens when a guy gets rejected too many times.

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'""A sign a woman is right-wing is if she’s very into tradwife or cottagecore aesthetics or puts down things that aren’t ‘chic. ' It just seems like a red flag for someone who looks down on women who aren’t traditionally feminine or women who are lower-class or not white.

""For men, a sign is if they have a near-constant victim or persecution complex, which often results in them blaming their own failures on others and using it to allege some giant conspiracy against men. ""One sign is when a man doesn't take 'No' for an answer when he asks you out.

One way they'll do this is by offering an alternate"One sign in women is if they judge another woman for how many relationships she’s been in or if she has casual sex. Just mind your own business.

""I think one subtle sign of a Republican woman is hyper-criticism of nontraditional gender roles. I was watching a show with a woman, and she immediately started going off about a person we saw on TV at a bar. The person on the TV show had short hair but feminine facial features and a masculine clothing style. The woman I was sitting next to started saying, 'I don’t know what ‘that’ is.

' I did not find out this person's political stance, but I think criticizing someone’s appearance because they do not fit into binary categories is a red flag. The woman felt the need to declare this even though no one asked for her opinion.

""A subtle sign when dating men is that they present themselves in terms of value . I once dated a guy who dropped the fact that, although he’s living with his parents to care for them as they age, their home will be a great asset for his future spouse after they pass.

The same guy described his work to me in terms of disposable income and expected me to get excited that I’d have access to $XX more a month if we were to get serious. It was an early sign because later, we broke things off after he was weirdly quiet during a discussion of the showand then admitted that he agreed that men are persecuted by women who reject them.

It was all there at the beginning, just subtle and disguised.

""One sign is when a man is very heavily into diet culture that emphasizes only protein and eating 'pure' foods. There's nothing wrong with watching what you eat, but a fully balanced diet includes good fiber intake, vegetables, fruits, etc. Exclusively high-protein diets are indicative of dabbling in the manosphere. Big red flag.

""One sign to look out for in men is how they react when conversations of gender come up. I go to a large university in the Midwest. The university tends to be more liberal leaning; however, its location in a red state makes it a diverse mix of political views. Since I studied to be a teacher, some of our classes involved learning how to teach a diverse set of students, whether it be immigrants, ELLs, or people with disabilities.

One thing that came up in multiple classes was gender and how to make sure your classroom is open and comfortable for any and all genders. I would always look around and see some male classmates either narrow their eyes at the professor or disengage for the rest of the lesson.

""An indicator that a man is red-pilled is if he makes oddly timed and inappropriate statements about gender norms. Often this is in the form of small jokes or insinuations. When others do not agree, the man in question tends to get angry or frustrated.

""A red flag is if they get upset or annoyed at seeing a woman existing outside of an assumed gender role or work profession. A woman working in construction, STEM, automotive, and so on. A woman wearing more masculine clothing, or a woman playing a contact sport. That signals to me that he does not hold a lot or any respect for women.

He sees them only to exist in one role.

""One clue a woman is right-wing is if she says she's independent and won't tell you who she voted for. ""A red flag is when a man openly refers to women as 'bitches' behind your back.

It’s an obvious red flag when he does it to your face, but it’s even more alarming when he clearly understands that it’s wrong , but simply doesn’t care enough to change his behavior across the board. It’s a sign he has a very narrow idea of what a 'good woman' ought to be, and chances are, as soon as you become a 'bad' one in his eyes, you’ll be the next 'bitch' he complains about to all his buddies.

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""A sign of red-pilled men is if they assume a woman is less passionate or knowledgeable about her interests or that she's into them for the 'wrong reasons. ' This is especially prevalent in nerd-related subcultures like gaming. Otherwise, seemingly nice guys have completely flipped on me when they learn that I’m a gamer because they think I’m inherently worse at the hobby or using it to get guys.

No, dude, I’ve been playing games since I was a kid, just like you. You’re just misogynistic.

""If they use the terms 'both sides' or 'meeting in the middle' or 'reaching across the aisle,' then they might be right-wing. ""When men say they want a 'traditional relationship' to me, that just means they want all the control and money in the relationship. ""A secret sign that a man is right-wing is his reaction or attitude about feminism.

Being mad or dismissive at hearing how women’s rights should be taken seriously, taking it personally, or finding feminism offensive, downplaying statistics, or denying facts about domestic violence, or even joking about the matter are signs.

""Women who say, 'I don’t follow politics, I just vote for whoever my husband tells me to vote for' are probably voting Republican. ""Unprompted generalizations of women are signs a man is red-pilled. I used to watch a horse-training channel on YouTube and realized every three or so videos, the trainer would take a jab at women completely unprompted.

'People take foals away from their mothers to bottle feed them when it’s unnecessary…Mostly WOMEN do this. ' Like, what? That’s so pointlessly gendered and inflammatory. It added nothing to the discussion.

I realized this is just his general disdain for women creeping out into unrelated subject matter. He’s not the only one I’ve seen do this. Anyone who pointlessly genders an issue or criticism is absolutely hiding an agenda.

""One red flag is when you get in someone's car with them, and when they turn it on, there’s an AM talk show with Michael Savage or Sean Hannity on the radio. My ex would usually turn it off and say something like, 'I listen to NPR too,' but the reality is I never heard NPR on her radio.

""Before I met my husband, I remember going on a few dates where the guy asked me what I did for a living and how much I made. It was weird. I wasn’t asking them that question because I was looking for a partner, not a bank account. They would also comment whether I was making enough money or not.

That's a red flag.

""I knew this guy was red-pilled when he accused his ex of being a gold digger and only wanting him for his money, even though they made roughly the same amount. ""A lot of men who call themselves liberal are indeed very red-pilled. Signs are if he watches Bill Maher or Destiny or if he calls himself 'pragmatic' or 'realistic' when the discussion is on progressive politics.

" "A red flag is if a man believes in the 6/6/6 rule, which is when he believes that all women want is the man with 6-pack abs, who's 6 feet tall, and has a 6-figure salary. ""If a man has his politics listed as 'moderate' on a dating app, he’s almost certainly right or far right.

They absolutely know that most women don’t find red-pilled, trad wife dynamics attractive, so they get no dates, so they identify themselves as conservative. I used to think this applied to the US only, but I went on a date with a 'moderate' while traveling in Europe—and the man admitted to my face that he only lists moderate because no woman wants to date a conservative.

" "One big red flag is when a woman talks about what God says a man should be, for example, the provider, and then proceeds to cite scripture to rationalize her not wanting to have responsibilities in the relationship. ""A sign a woman is right-wing is when you joke about or even just mention some current internet claim about a falsity propounded by hardline far-righters, and she goes quiet or says, 'I don't want to talk about that now.

' Evading a potentially unpleasant conversation to keep fake social propriety is a society-supported female role, and she might not want to shift the current balance to defend far-right opinions and escalate. ""One indicator in women is what's on her dating profile. If she lists her religion but not political views, or makes an apathetic 'not political' nonsense claim, that's usually a sign.

""When women refuse to see gender as part of any experience of harm that you recount to them, that's a clue. "And finally,"A sign is when a guy treats a woman's appearance or personal choices as if they’re up for his approval.

For example, if you have short hair—like a pixie cut—and he feels the need to tell you that you 'should grow it out,' that’s usually a sign. "