'I stopped during COVID and never looked back. It has saved me a ton of money.'

frugal people on Reddit, "What’s something you stopped spending money on that made zero difference in your life?

" In response, people shared hundreds of comments about things they used to buy that they don't miss spending money on even one little bit. Here are some of the top comments, plus a few more from1.

Also read Senior Moments: Sharing memories at the grocery store

"Christmas gifts. We agreed to give gifts only to the children in the family. We get together for a potluck and games on Christmas Day. Friends and I have also agreed to skip gifts.

So much easier and saves a lot of money. I know it’s not how many other people prefer to celebrate, but it works for us.

"2. "Spotify. I bought a cheap MP3 player, and then I started buying albums on Bandcamp and cheap thrifted CDs that I rip. Listening to albums end to end again has been rad.

It’s also amazing knowing that more of my cash is ending up in the pockets of the artists.

"3. "Candy or sweets. I did a zero-sugar challenge, and once it was out of my system, I didn't crave it as much. I also feel a huge difference in mental clarity and how well my meds work now.

"5. "I've slowly phased out all my makeup. I've even stopped wearing mascara and just curl my lashes really well. I use, and that's about it.

I feel like I'm slowly learning to love my natural face and features, and I've gained so much time back not having to sit there to do my makeup.

"6. "Cigarettes. I was a pack-a-day smoker for over 20 years and quit probably 6-7 years ago now. It's crazy to look at how much a pack of smokes costs now 😱.

"7. "Red meat. The prices are insane. I'm pretty much all poultry now.

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If I want it, I can go to a restaurant, but honestly, I very rarely do.

"8. "I've started shopping more at a zero-waste refill shop to cut down on plastic packaging. Whilst I haven't stopped buying shampoo and body wash, I just refill the bottles I have, and there is only one option for each product. I actually quite like not having loads of choices, and the bathroom is way less cluttered now.

"9. "Juice. We’ll get it occasionally, but we all drink so much more water because that’s really all we have! My kids love water, so juice is not missed.

"10. "Instead of paying $150/month for all the streaming services and watching a couple of things on each a month, we now pay for one streaming service a month and watch everything we want to see on it before moving onto another one. "11. "Processed snack foods for my kids.

If they are hungry for a snack they can have a piece of fruit or carrots and hummus. It’s crazy how expensive snack food is on top of other essential groceries.

"14. "Manicures. I stopped getting them during the pandemic and picked up a mechanical manicure set and cuticle oil that I apply every morning. My nails look better than ever.

I use a combination of traditional polish and nail wraps, and I just picked up the "I also go longer between pedicures with home care. Or make pedicures a special treat and upgrade to the better experience ones.

"15. "Salad dressing! We started making our own honey mustard dressing, and it’s so cheap and tastes better than any storebought stuff.

"at a clothing store. Paper tissues just annoy me now. Like, who wants to rub microscopic wood fibers across a tender part of your face? Never do I have a 'chapped' nose after a cold.

"17. "Haircuts. It took a while, but now I cut my own hair better than any barber I’ve had.

""I also love never having to worry about running out of tampons or having to go out to buy more at the last minute. I'm 36, got one of the OG Diva Cups at 23, and I think this sucker will see me right on through to menopause. Incredible.

"20. "Pop. I used to be a couple-of-Pepsis-a-day guy. Cut it out three years ago.

It was a very hard first couple of months, but the cravings are long gone. Much cheaper and way better for my health.

"22. "Going out to eat. We switched from our monthly night out as a family to Fancy Dinner night. We cook a big multi-course meal, set the table with full settings, dress up a little, and set the mood with music and decorations to match the food theme.

Basically, create a prix-fixe restaurant experience for the kids.

""To them, it’s super special and hopefully creating lasting memories. For us, it’s saving $90 and the stress of taking four kids out to 'eat,' which is always a production.

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"23. "Candles! I was addicted to buying nice candles and would have at least five unused candles at all times. Now I purchase one higher quality candle every once in a while and really choose the moments when it’s worth burning!

"25. "Brand new clothes. I find it hard to pay $30 for a brand-new shirt when I can find something similar for $5. I love to buy them second-hand.

I enjoy finding that perfect shirt for $5 from my local not-for-profit. They help me by having the right size, and I help them with money to help our community. Win/win for everyone.

"route during COVID-19 and cut consumption of TP by at least 95%. Basically, we just keep some around for guests who may not want to use a bidet.

"27. "Cotton balls and pads. I made reusable pads with an old T-shirt. For cotton balls that I usually use for my nails, I cut up old clothes or fabric scraps into little squares and keep them in a cute ceramic jar.

I use them and toss them after because I use them for acetone and gel.

"28. "Fast food. It's so ridiculously expensive now, and I feel so much better now that I'm cooking at home and eating much healthier.

"about four or five years ago. While they’re not perfect , I have saved so much money not buying plastic bags.

"30. "Name brand things. I go for the generic brands now. Unless the name brand is on sale or something that makes it cheaper.

"31. "Contact lenses. I need dailies as my eyes are very sensitive, so I would go through one very expensive box a month. Now I just get a small box once a year to have on hand for very occasional use and got myself some very nice glasses.

"32. "Disposable razors. I bought an old-school metal razor and about 500 single razor blades on eBay from around the world for about $20. I haven't spent any money on shaving for over five years now.

"33. "New video games! I am a huge gamer. It’s all I do when I’m home alone.

What I learned was that for every good new game, there are 10 games from 10+ years ago I haven’t played yet. Local CD and game exchanges have changed my life.

"34. "Takeout. I moved from NYC to Philly, and the food is subpar comparatively. It’s not worth it to spend my disposable income on food that might be good.

"35. "I gave up coloring my hair. I stopped during COVID and never looked back. It has saved me a ton of money.

"36. And finally, "I’m 99% okay without paper towels. Every now and then, I have to clean something up, and I’d rather just have a disposable thing to toss than try to wash and sanitize.

"Is there something you've stopped buying that you're perfectly happy to live without? Tell us all about it in the comments!