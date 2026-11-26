'Most likely, you're going to get prepackaged frozen food heated up and served as your dinner.'

are sharing the first signs that tell them a restaurant is going to be disappointing, and let's just say that they might be onto something.

"Whenever I go to a restaurant, one of the first things I do after we're seated is excuse myself to wash my hands. But I'm not really going to wash my hands...well, not exclusively. I'm conducting a little undercover health inspection. I head straight for the bathroom because I've always believed that the condition of a restaurant's bathroom is a pretty good reflection of what's going on behind the kitchen doors.

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If they can't be bothered to keep the bathroom reasonably clean, I'm not particularly confident about what's happening where they're preparing my food. And I know the difference between a bathroom that's seen a lot of traffic during a busy dinner rush and one that's just downright filthy. Those are two very different things, and neither has anything to do with whether I'm eating at a $15-a-plate diner or a $75-a-plate steakhouse.